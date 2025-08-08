The St. Cloud Rox are in the playoffs but who they play in the first is still unknown as of Friday morning with 2 regular season games remaining. The Rox have a say as to who they'll match with due to who they play Friday and Saturday. The options for the Rox in the first round include the Mankato Moon Dogs or the Badlands Big Sticks. The Moon Dogs need just 1 win over St. Cloud either tonight or Saturday night to clinch the 2nd Great Plains West Division spot.

Scenarios

If the Rox win both games against Mankato Friday and Saturday, the Moon Dogs will be eliminated. If the Rox play Mankato in the first round, best of 3 series, game 1 will be played in Mankato starting at 5:05 p.m. with a 4:50 p.m. pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. If the Rox sweep the Moon Dogs the next 2 days, the Rox would play at Badlands (Dickinson, ND) at 7:05 Sunday night, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM at 6:50. St. Cloud will host either Mankato or Badlands Monday night at 6:35. If a game 3 is needed, that would be played in St. Cloud Tuesday night at 6:35.

Rox Record

The Rox won their 5th straight game Thursday night 14-1 over Willmar completing a 3-game sweep. The Rox are 22-12 in the 2nd half of the season and 47-20 overall mark. St. Cloud won the first half Great Plains West Division title. The Rox are tied with Mankato for the 2nd half lead with 2 games to play. The Rox host Mankato at 7:05 tonight, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:50. Tomorrow night's game will be played at Mankato at 6:05, pregame on AM 1390/939. FM Granite City Sports at 5:50pm.