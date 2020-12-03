Souhan; Kirilloff to Likely Replace Rosario[PODCAST]

The Twins have non-tendered both outfielder Eddie Rosario and relief pitcher Matt Wisler meaning both players have become free agents. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins say they could bring back Eddie Rosario but he thinks they are moving on and will likely give the full time left field job to prospect Alex Kirilloff. Jim says they can save money doing this and Kirilloff should be ready.

Jim thinks the Twins are more likely to bring back Matt Wisler than Rosario especially after losing relief pitcher Trevor May to a free agent 2-year contract with the New York Mets. Jim says the Twins won't likely be very active with free agents suggested that young players like outfielders Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker, and Trevor Larnach, infielder Royce Lewis and pitcher Jordan Balazovic will have an opportunity.

The Vikings welcomed receiver Adam Thielen back to practice Wednesday after he was taken off the Covid-19 restricted list. Thielen will play Sunday. Running back Dalvin Cook was limited in practice due to an ankle injury Wednesday but Souhan expects Cook to play but his carrries/touches could be reduced.

The Gopher women's basketball team opened the season Wednesday afternoon with a 72-68 win over Eastern Illinois. Jim says it's hard to determine how good a team the Gophers will have playing against non-conference opponents so far.