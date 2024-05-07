Souhan: Timberwolves May Be the Best Team in the NBA

The Timberwolves have taken a 2 games to none series lead on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA's Western Conference Semifinals best of 7 series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He believes last night's 106-80 win at Denver was the best Timberwolves win in 20 years. Souhan thinks the Wolves have established that they are the better, deeper team and will win this series and he wouldn't be surprised if it ends in 4 games.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Souhan believes if the Wolves can eliminate the Nuggets they will likely be looking at two tough series against either Oklahoma City or Dallas in the Western Conference finals prior to a possible matchup with Eastern Conference #1 seed, Boston in the NBA Finals. He pointed out that if it's OKC and Boston the Wolves would not have home court advantage in either series. Souhan thinks this isn't an easy road but does believe the Timberwolves are the best team right now.

Get our free mobile app

Lots of credit to go around as to why the Timberwolves appear to be peaking at the right time. Souhan says President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connolly deserves credit for putting the team together and sticking with Rudy Gobert despite it not working for portions of last season. He feels the coaching staff deserves credit for creating the environment for success and connecting with players. Souhan thinks when Anthony Edwards bought in to Chris Finch as his coach, the team saw big improvement.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan, it is available below. Jim joins me on WJON weekday mornings at 7:15.