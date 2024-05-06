Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

THURSDAY MAY 2ND

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2 BRAINERD WARRIORS 0

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Warriors in a great pitchers dual. The Sabres righty Brett Schlangen threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Sabres offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen and Eli Hanson both went 1-for-3. The Warriors starting pitcher was Braxton Tautges, threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Izaac Vanek went 2-for-2 and Braxton Tautges, Kyler Carlson, Elijah Tautges and Brannon Amundson all went 1-for-3.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS 6 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Flyers, they out hit them five to one and they were aided by seven walks. The Falcons starting pitcher Josiah Peterson threw a gem, he threw complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Reed Hermanson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bryce Gapinski earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jayden Enerson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Brett Leabch earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich earned a walk. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Lueck had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw two innings. He gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Welinski threw three innings in relief. He gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw one inning in relief to close it out. The Flyers offense was led by Charlie Smieja went 1-for-2, Alex Thoma earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Izaak Kalis and Braxten Santala both earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 4 ALBANY HUSKIES 1

The Pioneers defeated their conference rivals the Huskies, they out hit them ten to six. The starting pitcher for the Pioneers was Reese Young, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Barclay threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout. The Pioneers offense was led by Reese Young, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Max Barclay went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Chase Becker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kyle Winscher went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Braydon Haberman went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and Joe Stuckmayer had a sacrifice bunt. Chase Becker went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. The Huskies starting pitcher was Owen Sunderman, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Elliot Allen threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and one run. The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Ethan Meyer was credited for a RBI. Bennett Hylla went 1-for-4 and Nathan Sand earned a walk. Keenan Dingmann, Owen Sunderman, N. Merdan and Elliot Allen all went 1-for-3

SC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 MILACA/FC WOLVES 0

The Crusaders defeated their conference rivals the Wolves, they out hit them six to two. The Crusaders starting pitcher Cade Simones threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout. The Crusaders offense was led by Caden Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run.Tanner Staller went 1- for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and Cade Simones had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Quentin Dukowitz earned a walk. Nolan Bigauette went 1-for-4 with a double and Matt Primus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Brew went 1- for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases. The Wolves starting pitcher was Hunter Overson, he threw three innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaiah Juetten threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The offense was led by Bryce Mehrwerth, he went 2-for-3, Bryce Martindale earned two walks and Zach Wallace and Isaiah Juetten both earned a walk.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 7 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 1

The Eagles defeated their conference rival the Cubs, they out hit them six to four and they were aided by nine walks. The Eagles Lane Harff started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. He had three stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Harff went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Jack Maile went 1-for-3. Colton Harff went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Riley Geislinger earned a walk. Max Geisligner went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Carson Schmaltz earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Nolan Haag went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Landon Neiman earned walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. The Cubs starting pitcher was Nathan Serbus, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Henkemeyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two runs and three walks. The Cubs offense was led by Bryan Knaus and Clay Faber both went 1-for-3 and Hank Meyer earned a walk. William Serbus went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Ronnie Arnold went 1-for-2 and Brandon Henkemeyer earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 18 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 1

The Eagles defeated the Cubs in game two of their double header, they out hit them twelve to five. This included a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The Eagles starting pitcher was Landen Nieman, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Carson Schmaltz threw one inning in relief to close it out. The Eagles offense led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for seven RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Anthony Fink went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs andJack Maile went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Nolan Haag went 1- for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Myles Haag was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Geislinger went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, four stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs and Alex Diffley scored a run. Coltant Harff went1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Lane Harff was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carson Schmaltz earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Cubs starting pitcher was Bryan Knaus, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, nine runs and five walks. Brandon Henkemeyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Ronnie Arnold threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tate Winter closed it out with one inning of relief he recorded a strikeout. The Cubs offense was led by Mason Danelke, he went 2-for-3 with a double and William Serbus was hit by a pitch. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch Hank Meyer went 1-for-3 and Clay Faber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 8 BBE JAGUARS 5

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, they out hit them eleven to seven, including three doubles. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gavin Bulthuis threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Reed Johnson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden Pung, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Reed Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden VanderBeek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce VanderBeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brock Bruntlett went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Brick scored a run. Esau Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4 with a double. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Abe Brunner went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Kaden DeRoo, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Mueller threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ethan Mueller earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.Jordan Herrickhoff went 1- for-4 for a RBI and Broeden Michels earned a walk. Kaden DeRoo went 1-for-3 and Aiden Mueller earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Paulson went 1-for-2 and Ryan Jensen earned a walk and he scored a run.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5 ACGC FALCONS 4

The Irish defeated their Conference rivals the Falcons, they were out hit by the Falcons. The Irish did put up four big runs in the fifth inning, to give Nathan Zander their starting pitcher enough support. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Jackson Clapp, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Nathan Zander went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gabe Jurgens went 1-for-2, for a RBI and he earned two walks. Brayden Fobbe went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Landon Marsicek earned a walk. Danny Reiley went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Jost went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Gendreau earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. The Falcons starting pitcher was Jaxon Drange, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jonas Morrison threw 2 2/3 innings to close it out, he recorded one strikeout. The Falcons offense was led by Tucker Johnson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jaxon Drange went 1-for-3. Isaiah Renne went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Eric Fester earned a pair of walks. Rowan Molinaro went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jonas Morrison went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brody Straumann went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Broden Barker went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases. Regan Elton went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 7 ACGC FALCONS 3

The Irish defeated their rivals the Falcons in game two of their double header. They out hit them seventeen to six, including six doubles. The Irish starting pitcher Gabe Jurgens threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he issued one walk and Nick Josh threw one inning, he issued one walk. The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Danny Reiley went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Wyatt Brieman went 1-for-3. Joey Gendreau went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Andrew Marquette went 1-for-2. Luke Goetz went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and and Nick Jost earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Clapp went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brayden Fobbe went 2-for-5. Landen Marsicek went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. The Falcons starting pitcher was Jaxon Drange, he threw six innings, he gave up seventeen hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Fester went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jaxon Drange went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run Jonas Morrison was credited for a RBI. Isaiah Renne went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Regan Elton earned a walk.

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS 17 CAMBRIDGE BLUEJACKETS 0

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Bluejackets, they out hit them fifteen to one. This included a pair of doubles and he home and nine collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Kellan Graning, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Payton Cantin earned a walk. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Chase Stuper scored a pair of runs. Reid McCalla went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Obermoller went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Caden Denne earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jase Tabako went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Guck went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. The Bluejackets starting pitcher was Logan Ostland, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Marcus Hubbard threw one inning, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and two walks. Their offense was led by Dillon Sommerfeld, he went 1-for-1 with a walk, Peyton Coplans and Brayden Coplans both earned a walk.

NON-CONFERENCE

SARTELL-STEPHEN SABRES 2 MOORHEAD SPUDS 0

The Sabres defeated the Spuds in a great pitching dual, they were out hit five to three The Sabres played awesome defense in support of their starting pitcher Will Thompson. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Eli Hanson, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and Wes Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Levi Frieler went 1-for-2 and Brenden Boesen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Spuds staring pitcher was Cullen Wilson, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Cullen Wilson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Drake Kuznia went 1-for-2 and he had a walk. Colby Asheim went 1-for-3, Taye Reich and B. Foster both went 1-for-2.

MOORHEAD SPUDS 6 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

The Spuds defeated the Storm, they out hit them eight to six, including a pair of triples. The Spuds starting pitcher was Drake Kunza, threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. E. Grace threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Spuds offense was led by Cullen Wilson, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Drake Kunza went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Tyden Bergeron went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Tave Reich went 1-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Frederickson went 1-for-2 with two walks and Carson Heinsch had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Reese Bohne went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run, Colby Asheim had a walk and Jack Demars was hit by a pitch. The Storm starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Logan Bauer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Storm offense was led by Vincent Murn, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Martin went 1-for-3. Shea Koster went 1-for-4 with a double and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-1 with a double and Ethan Swanson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

CHAMPLIN PARK REBELS 3 ROCORI SPARTANS 0

The Rebels defeated the Spartans, they out hit them seven to three and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Preston Thielke, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Rebels offense was led by Brady Schornstein, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Chase Oscborough went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brecken Sandell went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Aaron Conan scored a run. Ty McGee and Caleb Greer both went 1-for-3. The staring pitcher for the Spartans was Max Fredin, he threw six innings. He gave up six singles, three runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Spartans offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Caleb Maddox had a stolen base. Jace Griffin went 1-for-3, Tyler Prom and Kaden Rausch both earned a walk.

LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 13 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3

The Dragons from the Wright County Conference defeated their foe from the Central Mn. Conference the Irish. They out hit them thirteen to eight, including collecting hits. The starting pitcher for the Dragons was Hunter Schultz, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Dragons offense was led by Jordan Abbott, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Beau Schulz went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Anthony Estrada went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Alex Medina went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Hunter Schultz went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Holtz went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Gideon Boeremar had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Olson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. The Irish starting pitcher was Danny Reiley, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, thirteen runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lane Faue threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Gendreau went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Wyatt Breiman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jackson Clapp went 1-for-3 and Brayden Fobbe was credited for a RBI. Danny Reiley went 1-for-3 and Gabe Jurgens earned a walk. Landon Marsicek went 1-for-2 and Luke Goetz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH TOURNAMENT

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 16 DULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDS 1

The Crush defeated their foe the Greyhounds, backed by nineteen hits, including four doubles, a triple and two home runs. The Crush had seven players with multi-hit games. The starting pitcher was Kayden Mork, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple and a double for five RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Joe Hess went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Kayden Mork went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Schulz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Jackson Sheetz went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Lieser was credited for a RBI. Collen Palmer went 2-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ben Schmidt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Henry Burkstrand went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Trevor Poppe went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Greyhounds was Jay Nick, he threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Taelem Barry threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and one walk. The Greyhounds offense was led by Tim Hudoba, he went 1-for-2 with double for a RBI and Bjorn Lind had a walk. Jackson Spoden went 1-for-3 and Dylan Cole scored a run. Jay Nick went 1-for-2 and Jack Teachworth had a walk.

ELK RIVER ELKS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2

The Elks defeated the Crush, they out hit them nine to four, including a home run and a double. The Elks starting pitcher was Myles Hanson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Elks offense was led by Owen Stockman, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Owen VanDrehle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. TJ Reilly went 1-for-4 with a home run and Andrew Palm had a walk and he scored a run. Brett Groebner went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Simon Olson and Vinny Corbon both scored a run. Logan Bunker went 2-for-3 and Tim Johnson went 1-for-3. Ethan Kruger and Elias Kerzog both went 1-for-3. The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Shayne Poole threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning and Sutton Kenning both went 1-for-3. S. Schmitt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kayden Mork went 1-for-4. Max Kiffmeyer earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Joe Hess and Collen Palmer both earned a walk.