Central MN Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

EXHIBITION GAMES DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 11 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7

The Saints from the North Starr League defeated their foe from the Central Valley League the Rockies in a real slugfest. The Saints out hit them eighteen to seventeen, they had eleven collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Collin Krick, he threw three innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Leffler threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Hendrickson threw two innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strike out. Jordan Flick threw two innings close it out, he gave up five hits and he recorded six strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Tyler Brandel, he went 4-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Jim Althoff went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Michael Leffler went 1-for-3. August Flick went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Neimela went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Ben Lindquist went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Collin Krick went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Steve Boyer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Travis Weber scored a run. Jake Hendrickson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Dylan Weber and Josiah Bullivant both went 1-for-2. The Rockies starting pitcher was Hunter Heidgerken, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Weber threw two innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Player manger David Jonas closed it out with 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Rockies offense was led by Brady Leverington, he went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and Brady Weber went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Player/manager David Jonas went 3-for6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 5-for-6 and he scored a run and Blake Tylutki went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Austin Dufner scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers from the Central Valley. League. Both teams collected seven hits, the River Cats had three double, to give their pitcher good support. Cody Thiery started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Colin Skaug threw three innings in relief to close it out. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1-for-3. Bryan “Big Mac”Mcallum went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Smith was credited for a RBI. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cullen Henkemeyer earned a walk and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Max Fuchs, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. The Lakers offense was led by Nolan Notch, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Brandon Haus earned a walk. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Lenzmeier went 1-for-2 with a double. Max Fuchs went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Mitch Wieneke earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, Justin Kunkel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Ben Schmitt earned a walk and Berger earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 11 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 1

The Lakers of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the North Star league the Stingers. They out hit them fourteen to three, with three doubles and great defense. The starting pitcher was Brett Knudsen, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit and one strikeout. Caleb Leintz threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Brown went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Quentin Dukowitz was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brett Knudsen went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Korte earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. James Boyle went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Kullberg was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. I didn’t have roster available just numbers for the Stingers, the state web site only has ages post, no numbers.

DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

The Rail Dogs defeated the Stone Poneys, they out hit them twelve to five. Their starting pitcher was Andy Pughiano, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Luke Gable threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Jace Dew, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Patrick Gaylord went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Connor Robley went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Schroeder went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Tyler Thrash went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Sterling Haphey had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Schock went 1-for5 and Matt Fiechtner had a walk and he scored a run. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Vos threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and three walks. The Stoney Poneys offense was led by Drew Geiger, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Josh Tinkelberg went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Gavin O’Connell went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Fish went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 and he was hit twice by a pitch, Jeff Amann and Shawn Lindsay both earned a walk.

SUNDAY MAY 5th

STEARNS COUNTY

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them fourteen to eight. Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. DJ Schleicher gave up four hits and four runs. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Dalton Thelen closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Dalton Thelen went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Budde went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Thelen earned a walk. Tyler Prom went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Connor Dols went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Isaac Holthaus went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw four innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw five innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Matt Lieser, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Wessel earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Isaac Leiser went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4, he earned walk and Nick Fuchs scored a run. Jason Kampson went 1-for-4, Ryan Wuertz went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Lucas Holtz went 1-for-1.

GREENWALD CUBS 7 ELROSA SAINTS 3

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them eleven to four. Their starting pitcher was Grant Moscho, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up just one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman closed it out with 4 2/3 innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Gabe Schwieters, he went 3-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Thomas went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Braydon Dobmeier went 2-for-3. Westin Middendorf went 1-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Ettel went 1-for-2. Grant Moscho went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs, Connor Anderson scored a run and Sam Frieler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. The Saints starting pitcher was Ethan Vogt, he threw six innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Steffensen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Luke Illies scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Winter went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Andrew Weller earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Ethan Mueller earned a walk and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Silverstreaks, they out hit them sixteen to four, including a home run and a pair of doubles. They were aided by nine walks and played solid defense. The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw 6 1/3 inning to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Regan Nelson threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Chargers offense was led by Anthony Revermann, he went1-for-3 with a double, for four RBIs, earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Rademacher went 3-for-3 with a home run, for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Nathan Terres went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Daniel Spanier went 1-for-1. Owen Meyer went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Jamie Terres went 1-for-5 with a double and he earned a walk and Sam Reiland was hit by a pitch. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Devon Orbeck earned two walks and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jimmy Thull threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Funk threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Silverstreaks were led offense by Brandon Holm, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ian Funk went 1-for-3 with a double and Logan Funk earned a pair of walks. Devin Hanson was credited for a RBI, Chad Funk earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Carter Birr earned a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 10 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 1

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, eighteen to seven, including five doubles and nine players collecting hits. The Rangers starting pitcher was Russ Leyendecker, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Parker Brezinka threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Mackendanz threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. The Rangers offense was led by Austin Pauls, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Parker Brezinka went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Schleper went 2- for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Bailey Schmitz went 1- for-1. Brayden Pung went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Chuck Stang was hit by a pitch. Russ Leyendecker went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Dawson Hemmesch scored a run. Bryce VanderBeek went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Schleper had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nick Utsch went 2-for-4. The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Olmscheid, he threw four innings. He gave up twelve hits, seven runs and one walk. Joe Schwinghammer threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Welle threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Grover offense was led by Ryan Olmscheid, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Alex Welle went 1-for-5. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Kurt Marthaler was hit three times by a pitch. Andrew Welle went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Olmscheid went 2-for-4 and Carsyn Worms earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 12 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Brewers defeated their league foes the Hawks, they out hit them eighteen to two, including nine collecting hits. The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Tyler Stang closed it out with one inning of relief, he retired the three batters he faced. The Brewers offense was led by Derrick Orth, he went 2-for-4 with a Grand Slam for four huge RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Fruth went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Cade Stang went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Stang had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and JT Harren went 2- for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ian Hunstiger earned a walk. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw four innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Holthaus threw two innings, he gave up seven hits and four runs, and Sorato Yamane gave up two hits, one run and one walk. The Hawks offense was led by Jordan Kelm, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Matt Unterberger went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Austin Berg earned a walk and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 14 ST. NICK NICKS 0

The Clippers defeated their league foes the Nicks, they out hit them fourteen to one, including three doubles and a triple. The Clippers starting pitcher was Matt Geislinger, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one single, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dustin Kramer closed it out with two innings of relief, he recorded four strikeouts. The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brendon Ashton went 1-for5 for a RBI. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Carter Block went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-1. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zander Willner earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Lincoln Haugen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Rausch threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Andrew Bautch threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Kaden Rausch, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Caiden Braun earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 19 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Express defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them fourteen to three, including a pair of doubles and eight collecting hits. They were aided by eleven walks. The starting pitcher for the Express was Matt Dingman, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 4-for-4 with a double for five huge RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned three walks, a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Scott Marquardt went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jaxon Marquardt went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan earned three walks, for a RBI and he scored a run and Troy Filene went 1-for-1. Zach Schmidt earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs and Tory Savage was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw three innings. He gave up ten hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Everett Yerke threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one walk, Zach Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, seven runs and five walks. Stephen Pennertz threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Tanner Toenjes threw one inning, he issued one walk. The Gussies offense was led by Marcus Lommel, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Mitch Gwost went 1-for-2 and Everett Yerke earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 5 SARTEL MUSKIES 4

The Rivercats defeated their league and regional rivals the Muskies, they were out hit eight to seven. This included a home run and a pair of doubles. The Rivercats starting pitcher was Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and eight strikeouts. Jake Carper closed it out with two innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Rivercats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1- for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Ty Carper went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Callen Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 with a double and Al Smith was credited for a RBI. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Samson Schlegel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Peter Schumer gave one run, and one walk. The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Schellinger went 1-for4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Gross went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Peter Schumer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Andrew Ritter went 3-for5 and Jace Otto earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 7 OPOLE BEARS 5

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Bears, they out hit them eight to six, including a home run and four doubles. The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Beau Thomas threw three innings, he issued three walks and Collin Eckman threw one inning to close it out. He gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Riley Czech went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Hudson Fillippi was credited for a RBI. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Beau Thoma went 1-for-5 with a double. Matt Fillippi went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Matt Baier went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dusty Parker earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw 2/23 innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tate Lange threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Luke Bieniek earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Tate Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brodi Huls went 1-for-3, Dominick Hoika earned two walks, Isaiah Folsom was hit by a pitch, Tyler Huls scored a run and Austin Lange was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 12 SWANVILLE SWANS 2

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Swans, they out hit them eleven to five, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Matt Pichelmann, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Wellman threw three innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 4-for-4 with a double for seven RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Dolan went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Phillipi went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Mitch Merten was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored four runs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Wellman went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Sand went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Swans starting pitcher was Tye Urman, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hudson Pung threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Travis Barthel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and two walks. The Swans offense was led by Preston Pung, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Hudson Pung was credited for a RBI. Travis Barthel went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was a hit by a pitch ad Shane Lambrecht earned a walk. Tren Dinius went 1-for3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Gapinski earned a walk and he scored a run. R. Johnnes went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Urman went 1-for-3 and Tyler Smieja went 1-for-2.

ST. MATHIES DEVILS 3 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 2

The Devils defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, they out hit them seven to five, including a huge home run. Their starting pitcher was Connor Knettel, he threw five innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Guggisberg threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Devils offense was led by Derek Owen, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Eli Owen went 1-for-4 with a double and Kyle Wicklund went 1-for-5. Kyle Welle went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. M. Lennerson went 1-for-4 and Nate Eschenbacher earned three walks. The River Dogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw three innings, he issued four walks. The River Dogs offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ryan Snyder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Hunter Young went 2-for-4, Joe Gaida was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Zach Cekalla was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Leibold went 1-for-3.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 14 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

The Steves out hit the Falcons eleven to three, including a double and a home run. They were aided by seven walks, this gave their starting pitcher Landon Lunser a great deal of support, he threw 6 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded nine strikeouts. Nick Krippner closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Steves offense was led by Mat Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Tuholsky went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. TJ Bevans went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Logan Siemers earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Nick Krippner went 1- for-1 for a RBI and Tony Schmitz earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Motschke went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Eli Hanson went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Kent earned a pair of walks and he scored a trio of runs. The Falcons starting pitcher was Russ Fellbaum, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Simon Pantzke threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Falcons offense was led by Reece Hubbard and Peter Knopik, they both went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Gerald Kokett went 1-for-3 and Juan Melenciano scored a run.

BUCKMANN BILLYGOATS 5 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 0

The Billygoats defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, they out hit them eleven to five. Their starting pitcher was Matt Tautges, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Todd Robinson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Billygoats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Travis Kahl went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Ben Thoma went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Suska went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Joe Kahl went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Tautges went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Kummet went 1-for-1 and he earned three walks and Max Barclay went 1-for-3 and Lane Girtz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Mike Moulzolf, he threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw 1 2/3 innings, he retired the three batters he faced. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Sam Keeler earned a walk. Vince Jurek went 1-for-4, Dan Marod went 1-for-3, Brett Leabch went 1-for-1 and Alex Foss earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE

REGAL EAGLES 12 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Twins, they out hit them fifteen to fourteen, including three doubles and nine collecting hits. Brandon Wedel started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and seven strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Brandon Carlson, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nathan Beier earned a walk. Josh Beier went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chris Schneider went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. Jordan Beier went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Paffrath went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Kramer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and four walks. The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Scott Rambow went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Soine went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jordan Ellingson had a stolen base. Brayden Skindelien went 2-for-6 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Fisher Glauvita earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zak Madsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3.