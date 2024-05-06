Sauk Rapids-Rice, ROCORI Softball Have Good Weekends

ROCORI and Sauk Rapids-Rice Softball have productive weekends in Sauk Rapids and Becker.

Softball:

Sauk Rapids Rice won the Sauk Rapids Invitational Tournament this weekend.

Proctor 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 10, Maple Lake 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 20, Thief River Falls 1

(As a team the Storm scored 33 runs on 33 hits. 10 doubles, 1 triple, and 2 homeruns. Vivian Kusilek went 6/11 with 7 RBIs, 3 singles, 1 double, and 2 homeruns. Addi Breth went 7/12 with 4 singles, 2 doubles, and 1 triple. Ava pitched 2 complete games with 11 Ks and Riley Turck pitched 1 complete game with 8 Ks.)

ROCORI posts 3 wins at Becker Tournament

ROCORI 11, Orono 0 (5 innings)

(Jessica Boos throws a 5 inning no hitters with 7 strikeouts. Jessica Boos throws a 5 inning no hitters with 7 strikeouts. ROCORI offensively... Jessica Boos 1-4 2R 2 RBI HomeRun. Brooklyn Hofer 2-3 2R, 1 RBI 1BB. Sophia Hess 3-4 2R 1 RBI, Maggie Primus 3-4 1R 3RBI Double, Jenna Rieder 1-1 2 RBI 2BB Double, Jordyn Illies 2-2 2R 1BB) ROCORI 9, Coon Rapids 0

(Jessica Boos threw 7 innings with 3 hit and 0 runs allowed with 7 strikeouts for ROCORI. Offensively for ROCORI... Brooklyn Hofer 1-3 2R, 2RBI, 1BB, HR Sophia Hess 2-4 1R, 2RBI, Double, and Maggie Primus 1-4 1R, 3RBI, HR)

ROCORI 14, Cloquet 4

(Hailey Hennen threw 5 innings, with 4 hits and 3 earned runs allowed with 3 walks and, 3 strikeouts. ROCORI offensively ... Jessica Boos 2-4 2R, 2RBI, 2 HR, Brooklyn Hofer 3-4 2R, 1RBI, HR, Maggie Primus 2-4 3R, double. Jenna Rieder 3-4 2R, 4RBI, 2X Doubles. Sam Sufka 1-3 1R, 3 RBI, double. Mya Iten 3-3 1 RBI)

Coon Rapids 5, Becker 4

Becker 9, Cloquet 2

Monday's Schedule:

Baseball:

ROCORI at Detroit Lakes

Cambridge-Isanti at Sartell-St. Stephen

Foley at Cathedral

Becker at Chisago Lakes

Royalton at Osakis

Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville

Litchfield at New London-Spicer

BBE at ACGC

Softball:

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Melrose

Albany at Little Falls

Princeton at Becker

Pequot Lakes at Foley

Paynesville at Eden Valley-Watkins

New London-Spicer at Litchfield

ACGC at BBE

Annandale at Mound Westonka