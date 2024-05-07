Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

Monday May 6th Games

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 4 EVW EAGLES 3

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Eagles, they were out hit by the Eagles six to five. The Bulldogs collected a home run and a pair of doubles, in support of their pitchers. Bryce Vanderbeek started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Reed Johnson closed it out with one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. The Bulldogs offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brayden Pung went 2-for3- with a double and he scored a run and Josiah Utsch was credited for a RBI. Abe Brunner went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek earned a walk. The Eagles starting pitcher was Nolan Geislinger, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Landan Neiman went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Lane Harf was credited for a RBI. Max Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Riley Geislinger earned a walk. Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-2 and Nolan Hage went 1-for-3.

BBE JAGUARS 13 ACGC FALCONS 9

The Jaguars defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they were out hit by the Falcons twelve to nine. The Jaguars got a pair of big home runs and they were aided by eleven walks. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Dingmann, he threw three innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Mueller threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Ethan Mueller closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Jack Lundberg went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 2- for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Jordan Herickhoff earned four walks and he was credited for a RBI. Ethan Mueller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kaden DeRoo earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw four innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonas Morrison threw one inning, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Rowan Molinaro threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Falcons offense was led by Tucker Johnson, he went 4-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaiah Renne went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jonas Morrison went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brody Straumann went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Rowan Molinaro went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Regan Elton went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jaxon Drange scored a run. Scott Saue went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gage Degner earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and C. Giese scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 3 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 2

The Royals defeated their foe the Silverstreaks, they out hit them seven to three. Jonah Schnieder started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Leibold threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout. The Royals offense was led by Nick Leibold, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Marcus Hayes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Ethan Albright earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Trisko went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Matthew Swenson went 1-for-3. The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks was Grant Mages, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Ben Berger threw one inning in relief. The Silverstreaks offense was led by Kyle Mages, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Wyatt Sell went 1–for-3 and he scored a run and Makal Hoelscher was credited for a RBI. Grant Mages went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Blake Fischer earned a walk. Jacob Johanson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Seth Staloch went 1-for-3.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 1

The Spartans defeated their rivals the Lakers, they out hit them ten to four. They played great defense in support of a very good pitching performance. Kaden Rausch threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Stalboerger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Rausch had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs and Tyler Prom went 2-for-3. Jace Griffin went 2- for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox had three stolen bases. Max Fredin went 1-for-2, he earned a walk had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Zander Folkers went 1-for-3 with a double. The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Rieber, he threw six innings. He gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brock Swiers threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Will Martie, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Cody Bartness went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Tanner Wilson went 1-for-3 and Kael McArthur scored a run.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2 CBI BLUE JACKETS 0

The Sabres from the Central Lakes Conference defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference the Blue Jackets in a very well played game. The Bluejackets out hit the Sabres five to four, but one run in the fifth and one in the sixth innings sealed the deal. The Sabres collected a big triple and a double in support of their pitchers. Isaac Schroeders threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and recorded five strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw one inning in relief to close it out, he earned a save and he recorded one strikeout. The Sabres offense was led by Will Brinkerhoff, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double. Jordan Fish had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Will Thompson earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 2-for-3 and Keaton Landowski earned two walks. Brady Thompson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Bluejackets starting pitcher was Colton Block, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tayton Westphal threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, and he issued two walks. The Bluejackets offense was led by Marcus Hubbard, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Braydon Coplan had a walk. Tayton Westphal went 1-for-3, Logan Ostland went 1-for-2 with a walk and Colton Block went 1-for-3 with a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 STMA KNIGHTS 2

The Crush defeated their Lake Conference foe the Knights, both teams collected six hits. The Crush collected a triple and a double and they played very solid defense. The Crush starting pitcher was Parker Schultz, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts Drew Lieser threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. The Crush offense was led by Kayden Mork, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Max Kiffmeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Ben Schmitt earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Sutton Kenning earned a walk. Colten Palmer and Jackson Sheetz both went 1-for-3. The Knights starting pitcher was Taytan Siens, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Bateson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief. The Knights offense was led by Noah Miller, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a stolen base. James Fry went 1-for-3 with a walk and Lincoln Tangen went 1-for-3. Sam Anderson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Drew Luster had a walk. Taylon Siens went 1-for-2 with a walk and Drake Krupke had a walk and he scored a run.

STMA KNIGHTS 9 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

The Knights from the Lake Conference, they out hit the Storm ten to three. The Knights starting pitcher was Wes Byer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Pribyl threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk. The Knights offense was led by Noah Miller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Lincoln Tangen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Luster went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jacob Bateson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Wes Byer was credited for a RBI. The Storm starting pitcher was Konner Gillette, he threw three innings. He gave up eight hits, seven runs and one walk. Jaylen Hanson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Vincent Omurn threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, and one run. The Storm offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Mason FIncher earned a walk. Logan Bauer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3, Ethan Mader was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Vincent Murn and Ethan Swanson both earned a walk.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS 3 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals, they were out hit ten to four, they put up three big runs in the fifth. The Falcons play great defense in support of their pitchers. Derek Dahmen started on the mound, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trey Emmerich closed it out with three innings in relief. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Jaden Enerson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brett Leabch was credited for a RBI. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Trey Emmerich earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jordan Lewandowski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Jack Hamak went 1-for-3. Nolan Bigauette went 2-for-4 for a RBI and John Brew was hit by a pitch. Cade Simones went 2-for-4 and Jacob Oliver earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Matt Primus went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Caden Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 7 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 4

The Huskies defeated their I94 foe the Mainstreaters, they were out hit nine to eight. The Huskies did had a huge home run and they played errorless defense. Their starting pitcher was Elliot Allen, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Bennett Hylla threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Keenan Dingman, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Vogel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Elliot Allen went 2-for-2 and Nathan Sand went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Mainstreeters offense was led by Cole Roering, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Hunter Brout went 3-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Middendorf went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Logan Frank went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run.