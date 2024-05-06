SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES BASEBALL

(Friday May 3rd)

32-17 OVERALL 28-11 NSIC

SCSU HUSKIES 6, BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS 3

The Huskies defeated they NSIC rivals the Beavers, they were out hit six to five, but they did collect a pair of doubles and a home. They put up three runs in the first inning and never look back. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was righty senior Drew Beier from Foley HS threw four innings. He gave up three hits, threw walks and he recorded one strikeout to earn the win. Righty freshman Nolan Kahle threw three innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy. He went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Clapp from Maple HS earned a walk. Cal James from Buffalo HS went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitchel Gumbko earned a walk. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 1-for2 with a stolen base and Archer Ogbourne earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher was lefty sophomore from West Branch, Iowa. He threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Righty freshman Carter Scanlon from Maple Lake HS threw five innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Beavers offense was led by John Gates, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Riley Czech from Little Falls Hs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hudson Filippi from Little Falls earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Hadley went 2-for-3 and Matt Fillippi and Beau Thoma both from Little Falls HS, each earned a walk. Zach Evenson from Ostego, MN went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS 2

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers in the second game of their double header. They out hit the Beavers fifteen to seven, including seven double and a home run. They Huskies starting pitcher was righty senior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty junior Sam Lochot from Scottsdale, Arizona threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by shortstop Sawyer Smith, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. DH Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Mitch Gumbko went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and left fielder Archer Ogbourne earned a walk. Noah Dehne went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Cal James went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Habeck had a pinch hit single in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game. Cather Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-1 with a double and Wilson Zuck from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-1 with a double.

The Beavers starting pitcher was righty freshman Jack Hoffragge from Armstrong HS threw two innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs and one walk. Lucas Pierce threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Righty sophomore Daniel Pobuda from Fridley HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Righty sophomore Riley Czech from Little Falls HS threw two innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Beau Thoma from Little Falls HS threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by Jack Monson from White Bear Lake HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jon Gates earned a walk and he scored two runs. Beau Thomas went 2-for-4 and Matt Fillippi from Little Falls HS went 1-for-2 and he had a walk. Ty Karger from Park Rapids HS had a walk and he scored two runs.

SCSU HUSKIES 14 BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS 5

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers for a three game sweep, they out hit them eleven to eight including four doubles, a triple and a home run, they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was righty freshman Ryan Roehl from West Bend, Wisconsin. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida. He threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Will Hess from Heartland, Wisconsin threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty junior Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by third baseman Cal James, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Center fielder Mitchell Gumbko went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. DH Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Payton VanBeek went 1-for-1 for a RBI and second baseman Noah Dehne earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Shortstop Sawyer Smith wen 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and first baseman Ben Clapp earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Kevin Butler went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin scored a run. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-4 and Blaine Guthrie earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher was lefty junior Brandon Lind from Hibbing HS. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty sophomore Daniel Pobuda from Fridley HS threw 1/3 of an inning. Righty sophomore Sawyer Nendick threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and one walk. Righty junior Jack Barnett from Shakopee HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks and three runs. Righty freshman Dylan Dudley from Virginia HS threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Beavers offense was led by first baseman Jack Munson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. DH Zach Evenson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and second baseman Jon Gates scored a run. Righty fielder Ty Karger and Catcher Hudson Pilippi both went 1-for-4. Left fielder Mat Filippi and center fielder Tysee Allen both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Shortstop Beau Thoma went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

NSIC TOURNAMENT (BISMARCK, ND)

Wednesday April 8th

St. Cloud State Huskies vs. Winona (12:00)

Win Play Wednesday 3:30/Lose Play Wednesday 12:00