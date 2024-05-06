Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update

COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS ALEX. TCC LEGENDS 16-3 26-10 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 16-4 27-11 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 12-8 16-16 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 7-13 9-24 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 5-15 7-29 ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 3-16 6-26

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 16 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS. 3

The Cyclones defeated their Central Division rival the Spartans, they out hit them ten for four, including four doubles and two home runs. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA HS. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska, he went 2-for-2 for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS went 1-for-1 with a home run for four RBIs. Brock Wotalla from Monticello HS went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Blaine Fischer from BBE HS went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 1- for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Will VanBeck from BBE HS was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Alejandro Diez from Sapulpa, Oklahoma earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was lefty freshman Hunter Holtti, from NYM HS. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Dain Schroder from Hancock HS threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Peyton Christensen from Rothsay HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Spartans offense was led by Connor Davis from WDC HS, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Eoghan Fischer went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Bryce Kruger from Barnesville HS earned a walk. Brett Laurin earned two walks and had a sacrifice fly.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 24 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 3

The Cyclones defeated their division rivals the Spartans, backed by twenty hits, including four doubles and a home run. Ten players collected hits, including six with multi-hit game. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones righty sophomore from BBE HS Will VanBeck, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty freshman Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins HS threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Left fielder Haden Frank, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs and he scored four runs. Second baseman Jake Ince went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIS, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. DH Griffin Dosan went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Catcher Reese Berberich from Thompson, ND went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Center fielder Max Reis went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit three times by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. First baseman Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Sam Holthaus went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek from Royalton HS went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Brook Ashe from MACCRAY. HS was credited for two RBIs and Carsen Kullhem from Aitkin HS was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Dalton Heater, he threw three innings. He gave up nine hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Peyton Christensen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty sophomore Ben Monson gave up six hits and eight runs. Righty Sophomore Logan Pulju threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by DH Isaac Hamann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple for a RBI. Third baseman Carson Bevill went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. First baseman Logan Pulju went 2-for-2 with a double and Bryce Kruger earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Eoghan Fisher went 1- for-3 with a double, shortstop Connor Davis went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and D. Schroder earned a walk.

ALEX.TCC LEGENDS 13 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 8

The Legends defeated their Central division rivals the Golden Rams, they out hit them nineteen to eleven. This included four doubles and a home run, nine guys collected hits and six with mult-hit game. Their starting pitcher was righty freshman Tori Helget from Springfield HS. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Zach Anderson from Osseo HS threw two innings in relief. He gave up three hits two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Legends offense was led by Brady Goebel from Albany HS, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Jaden Drill from Courtland went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 3-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs for SSS HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Lang from New Ulm HS went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Hunter Norby from Ashby HS had a stolen base. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill from SSS HS went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. The Golden Rams starting pitcher was righty freshman Craig Ferrie from Reno, Nevada. He threw 3 2/3 inning, he gave up fifteen hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Julian Campos from Armstrong HS threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Golden Rams were led on offense by Mike McBryar, from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Grady Fredrick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins HS went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Contreras from Osseo HS went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Julian Campos from Armstrong HS went 1-for-3, Caleb Groth form Fridley HS was credited for a RBI, Matt Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Rice Whittaker from Omaha, Nebraska earned a walk and Logan Adamski from Two Harbors HS scored a run.

ALEX.TCC LEGENDS 14 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 2

The Legends defeated their division rivals the Golden Rams, they out hit them fifteen to seven, including two home runs and three doubles. The Legends starting pitcher was righty freshman Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas. He threw six innings to earned the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty freshman Zach Anderson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and one walk. The Legends offense was led by shortstop Carter Lang, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Chuck Hackett went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Right fielder Jacob Merrill was hit by a pitch. Left fielder Maddox Mortensen went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. First baseman Brady Goebel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Callan O’Connell went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Catcher Landen Tillquist from Omaha, Nebraska went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair or runs. Right fielder Josmer Ortiz Aponte went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and second baseman Jaden Drill earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Second baseman Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Right fielder Hunter Norby went 1-for-2 and Center Fielder Austin Henrichs earned a walk and he scored a run. The Golden Rams starting pitcher was lefty freshman Tanner Flahaven from Superior, Wisconsin. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Matt Ramsdell threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Golden Rams offense was led by shortstop Matt Ramsdell, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and first baseman Grady Fredrick had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Third baseman Jake Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double and third baseman Logan Adamski went 1-for-1 Left fielder Antonio Barachy went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Right fielder Rice Whitaker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Second baseman Julian Campos earned a walk.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 8 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 4

The Warriors defeated their division rivals the Raiders, they out hit them ten to five including a triple with eight players collecting hits. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty sophomore Sam Etterman from Willmar HS threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS, he went 1- for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Gabe Rohman from NLS HS had a stolen base. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson HS went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Mason Macziewski from HLWW HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Luke Ruter from NLS HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty sophomore Gavin Gast from Moorhead HS. He threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Josh Kivela from Hibbing HS, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Braxden Stewart from Cheyenne, Wyoming earned a walk. Josh Kossan from Motley HS went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Walters from Park Center HS went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 11 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 1

The Warriors defeated their division rivals the Raiders, they out hit them twelve to seven, including seven collecting hits. They put up four runs in the third inning to give their starting pitcher good support. Righty sophomore Caden Lang from GSL HS threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Right fielder Luke Ruter, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Pitcher Caden Lang went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Center fielder Sam Etterman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Brady Perleberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and left fielder Andrew Prieve went 1-for-3. Third baseman Max Athamann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk.Catcher Mason Macziewski went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and first baseman Tanner Olson had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Sebastian Bark from Two Harbors HS. He threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and one walk. Righty sophomore Daniel Miller from Isle HS threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Raiders offense was led by right fielder Justin Walter, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI. DH Justin Stalboerger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. First baseman Jack Thorn went 1- for-3, Catcher Braxden Stewart went 1-for-2 and Center fielder Josh Kivela went 1-for-1.

SATURDAY MAY 4th

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 13 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 7

The Cyclones defeated division rivals the Spartans, they out hit them eleven to ten, including two doubles, two triples and a home run. They put up eight runs in the sixth inning and they were aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was righty sophomore Brooks Asche from MACCRAY HS, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Aiden Motte from Orange Park, Florida went 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. Righty freshman Truman Toenjes from St. Cloud Tech HS threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk. The Cyclones offense was led b Jake Ince, he went 3-for-4, with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alejandro Diaz went 1-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and Sam Holthaus earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reese Berberich went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Woitalla went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Max Reis went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Will VanBeck went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Elian Mezquita earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Spartans staring pitcher was Evan Lunde, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and four walks. Evan Laurin threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dain Schroeder threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Spartans offense was led by Bryce Kruger, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Connor Davis went 2-for-3. For a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Pulju went 2- for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Bevill earned two walks and he scored a run. Evan Lunde went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brett Lunde earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base. Ben Monson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 8 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

The Cyclones defeated the Spartans, they out hit them eight to two, with eight collecting hits. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was righty freshman Elian Mezquita, from St. Cloud Apollo HS, he threw three innings. He gave up two hits, and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Evan Acheson from Rocori HS threw two innings, he issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin HS threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Landen Janzen from Aitkin HS threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by third baseman Alejandro Diaz, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Second baseman Jake Ince went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Max Reis went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Right fielder Sam Holthaus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4. Left fielder Will VanBeck went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Leither from Kimball Area HS was hit by a pitch. First baseman Griffin Dosan went 1-for-2 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and catcher Blaine Fischer earned a walk and he scored a run. The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Connor Davis from WDC HS, he threw 1 1/3 inning. He gave up one hit, two runs and four walks. Righty freshman Dalton Heater threw 4 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recored one strikeout. The Spartans offense was lead by left fielder Ben Monson, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. First baseman Isaac Hamann went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Shortstop Brett Laurin earned a walk and right fielder Bryce Kruger was hit by a pitch.

ALEX.TCC LEGENDS 11 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 1

The Legends defeated their division rivals the Golden Rams, they were out hit four to three, but they were aided by eleven walks and they put up six runs in fourth inning. Righty freshman Jaxon Schoenrck from Alexandria HS threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Carter Lange from New Ulm HS, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Austin Henrichs from SSS HS went 1- for-3 for a RBI and Maddox Mortenson from Courtland HS earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett from Foley HS earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a tiro of runs. Brady Goebel from Albany HS, had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill from SSS HS went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jaden Drill from Courtland HS earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Felix Porras form Orlando, Florida earned thee walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico earned a walk and he scored a run. The Golden Rams starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Quinten Friess from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin threw three innings. He gave up two hits, nine runs and eight walks. Righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park HS, threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Golden Rams offense was led by Jake Conteras from Osseo HS, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Mikey McBryar from Tulsa, Oklahoma went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin went 1-for-4 and Matt Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona went 1-for-3 and Julian Compos from Armstrong HS earned a walk and he scored a run.

ALEX.TCC LEGENDS 13 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 3

The Legends defeated the Gold Rams, they out hit them twelve to one, including five doubles and a home run. They were aided by seven walks and a pair of big innings, they put up four runs in the second and five in the sixth innings. The starting pitcher was righty sophomore Chuck Hackett from Foley HS, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Parker Jendro for Alexandria HS threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by shortstop Carter Lange, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Right fielder Josmer Ortiz Aponte went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Second baseman Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Brady Goebel went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Theisen from St. Cloud Apollo HS earned a walk. Center fielder Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and he scored two runs. Left fielder Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 for a RBI and third baseman Devin Gutierrez was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. DH Jaden Drill went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Lower from Eagle River, Arkansas went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Landen Tillquist from Omaha, Nebraska earned a walk and he scored a run and Gannon Hall form Mohall, ND earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. The Golden Rams starting pitcher was righty freshman Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins HS, he threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Grady Fredrick gave up two hits, four runs and three walks and righty freshman Julian Compos gave up one hit. The Golden Rams offense was led by catcher Mikey McBryar, he went 1-for-3 and first baseman Jake Contreras earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and DH Grady Fredrick earned a walk. Second baseman Ryan Luster from STMA HS earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and left fielder Craig Fierro earned a walk. Third baseman Logan Adamski earned a walk and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 16 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 1

The Warriors defeated their division rivals the Raiders, they out hit them thirteen to four. This includes a home run, a triple and a double and solid defense. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty freshman Ethan Bulthuis from CMCS HS, he threw four innings. He gave up three singles and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Blake Siegel from Wacona HS threw one inning, he gave up a hit and one run. The Warriors offense was led by Luke Ruter from NLS HS, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Etterman from Willmar HS went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 1-for-1 with a triple, sacrifice bunt, sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI an he scored a run and Mason Macziewski from HLWW HS earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Cole Dolezal from NLS HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Lang from GSL HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanner Olson from St. James HS earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Gabe Rohman from NLS HS went 2-for-2 with a stolen base, Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson HS scored a run, Riley Lessman from NLS HS and Nick Schmitt from TMB HS both earned a walk. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND. He threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, twelve runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Chase Huetti from Mound-West Tonka HS threw two innings, he gave four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Quincey Jantz from Menahga HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Raiders offense was led by Quincy Jantz, he went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Josh Kivela from Hibbing HS and Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes HS both went 1-for-3 and Jaydon Dymanyk from Maple Grove went 1-for-1.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 15 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 3

The Warriors defeated their division rivals for a series sweep, they out hit the Raiders eleven to five, including a home run and four doubles. Righty freshman Dylan Grey from Madelia HS threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by right fielder Luke Ruter, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Sam Etterman went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. First baseman Tanner Olson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and left fielder Andrew Prieve earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Cole Dolezal from NLS HS went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Brady Perleberg went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. DH Caden Lang went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jaxon Gustafson from DC HS went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty sophomore Alex Tittrington from St. Paul. He threw one inning, he gave up five hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Jayden Dymanyk from Maple Grove HS threw three innings. He gave up two hits, three runs and four walks. Righty sophomore Brett Letness from MHD HS threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Beau Lepel from Plato, Mn threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. The Raiders offense was led by left fielder Jack Thorn, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Second baseman Justin Stalboerger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Right fielder Beau Lepel went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Third baseman Josh Kossan went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. DH Gavin Gast went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.