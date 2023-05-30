Softball, Baseball, Golf Section Playoffs Today

Softball, Baseball, Golf Section Playoffs Today

Cathedral Softball (photo courtesy of Todd Dingmann)

The Softball section playoffs continue today throughout Central Minnesota and the baseball playoffs start in many sections.  Here's the schedule:

Softball:
Section 8-3-A
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori, 10am
Little Falls vs. Alexandria, 12pm @ Cold Spring
Section 8-4-A
Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River, 4pm
Moorhead vs. St. Cloud Crush, 4pm @ Elk River
Brainerd at STMA, 4:30pm
Section 6-2-A
Cathedral vs. Melrose, 5pm
Kimball vs. Albany, 5pm
Pierz vs. Pequot Lakes, 7pm

Drew Cramlet (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson)
loading...

Baseball:
Section 8-3-A
Willmar at Rocori
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Section 5-3-A
Becker at Big Lake
Zimmerman at Princeton
Section 6-2-A
Holdingford at Annandale
Pillager at Royalton
Spectrum at Foley
Sauk Centre at Pierz
Melrose at Albany
Section 6A
St. John's Prep at BBE

Wednesday Baseball:
Section 8-4-A
Sartell-St. Stephen at STMA, 4:30
St. Cloud at Elk River, 4:30

photo - Jay Caldwell
loading...

Boys Golf:
Section 8-3-A Meet at Rich-Spring

Girls Golf:
Cathedral Invite at Wapicada Golf

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports