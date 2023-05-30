Softball, Baseball, Golf Section Playoffs Today

The Softball section playoffs continue today throughout Central Minnesota and the baseball playoffs start in many sections. Here's the schedule:

Softball:

Section 8-3-A

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori, 10am

Little Falls vs. Alexandria, 12pm @ Cold Spring

Section 8-4-A

Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River, 4pm

Moorhead vs. St. Cloud Crush, 4pm @ Elk River

Brainerd at STMA, 4:30pm

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral vs. Melrose, 5pm

Kimball vs. Albany, 5pm

Pierz vs. Pequot Lakes, 7pm

Baseball:

Section 8-3-A

Willmar at Rocori

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

Section 5-3-A

Becker at Big Lake

Zimmerman at Princeton

Section 6-2-A

Holdingford at Annandale

Pillager at Royalton

Spectrum at Foley

Sauk Centre at Pierz

Melrose at Albany

Section 6A

St. John's Prep at BBE

Wednesday Baseball:

Section 8-4-A

Sartell-St. Stephen at STMA, 4:30

St. Cloud at Elk River, 4:30

Boys Golf:

Section 8-3-A Meet at Rich-Spring

Girls Golf:

Cathedral Invite at Wapicada Golf