Section Baseball Results; Crush, Cathedral, Sauk Rapids, ROCORI Win

Section 8-4-A

St. Cloud Crush 5, Elk River 3

(The top seeded Crush stay in the winners bracket. The Crush went out to a 5-1 lead in the 2nb inning and held on to win. Kadyn Mork threw 7 innings with 9 hits and 3 earned runs allowed with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks to earn the win. Joe Hess was 2-3 with 2 RBI and both Ben Schmitt and Max Kiffmeyer had 1 hit and 2 runs scored. The Crush will play Moorhead at 4:30 Tuesday in Cold Spring).

Moorhead 7, STMA 4

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0 (elimination game)

(Sauk Rapids will play Elk River at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Sartell in an elimination game)

Section 8-3-A

ROCORI 5, Alexandria 0

Little Falls 9, Willmar 6

(ROCORI will play Little Falls at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the MAC in St. Cloud in the winners bracket)

Section 6-2-A

Albany 3, Staples-Motley 1

Foley 8, Pierz 2

(Foley will play Albany at 7 p.m. Monday at Dick Putz Field in the winners bracket)

Cathedral 8, Melrose 2 (elimination game)

(Tanner Staller and Matt Primus each had two hits and drove in two runs for the Crusaders. Cathedral plays Staples-Motley on Monday at 4:30pm at Dick Putz Field.)

Holdingford 10, Annandale 1 (elimination game)

(Holdingford will play Pierz at 4:30 at Faber Field Monday in another elimination game)

Section 3-2-A

Montevideo 6, Paynesville 3

Section 5-3-A

Becker 11, Princeton 1