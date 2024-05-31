Section Baseball Results; Crush, Cathedral, Sauk Rapids, ROCORI Win

Section Baseball Results; Crush, Cathedral, Sauk Rapids, ROCORI Win

photo courtesy of Brenda Schmitt

Section 8-4-A 

St. Cloud Crush 5, Elk River 3
(The top seeded Crush stay in the winners bracket.  The Crush went out to a 5-1 lead in the 2nb inning and held on to win.  Kadyn Mork threw 7 innings with 9 hits and 3 earned runs allowed with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks to earn the win.  Joe Hess was 2-3 with 2 RBI and both Ben Schmitt and Max Kiffmeyer had 1 hit and 2 runs scored.  The Crush will play Moorhead at 4:30 Tuesday in Cold Spring).
Moorhead 7, STMA 4
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0 (elimination game)
(Sauk Rapids will play Elk River at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Sartell in an elimination game)

Section 8-3-A 

ROCORI 5, Alexandria 0
Little Falls 9, Willmar 6
(ROCORI will play Little Falls at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the MAC in St. Cloud in the winners bracket)

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

Section 6-2-A

Albany 3, Staples-Motley 1
Foley 8, Pierz 2
(Foley will play Albany at 7 p.m. Monday at Dick Putz Field in the winners bracket)
Cathedral 8, Melrose 2 (elimination game)
(Tanner Staller and Matt Primus each had two hits and drove in two runs for the Crusaders. Cathedral plays Staples-Motley on Monday at 4:30pm at Dick Putz Field.)
Holdingford 10, Annandale 1 (elimination game)
(Holdingford will play Pierz at 4:30 at Faber Field Monday in another elimination game)

Section 3-2-A

Montevideo 6, Paynesville 3

Section 5-3-A

Becker 11, Princeton 1

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Baseball
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports