Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTION TOURNAMENT RESULTS

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

THURSDAY MAY 30th SCHEDULE

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 STAPLES-MOTLEY 1

FOLEY FALCONS 8 PIERZ PIONEERS 2

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Pioneers, they were out hit nine to seven. The Falcons put together a huge first inning, they put up six runs, to take a big lead early. They played very good defense in support of their pitcher. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Hermanson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-4 and Jace Molitor was credited for a RBI. Brett Leabch earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jaydon Enerson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. He threw a lot of pitches early, having to get to full counts with many batters. Kaden Kruschek threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led byKyle Winscher, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bo Woitalla earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Reese Young went 2-for-4 and Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-3. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-4. Max Barclay earned a walk and Weston Woitalla earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 10 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 1

The Huskers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them twelve to five. They put up three runs in the first, third and the sixth innings and they played very solid defense. They were very aggressive in running the bases, taking extra bases often. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dominick Hoikka threw one inning in relief to close it out he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Brodie Huls went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and Drew Lange went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Jaxon Bartkowicz was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Boeckerman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Dierks Opatz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Connor Lampi, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Ramsey threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Walter threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Cardinals offense was led by Tyson Gunderson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Connor Lampi went 2-for-3. Colby Dircks and Nate Green both went 1-for-3, Nick Walter earned a walk and he scored a run and Tommy Halverson earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 8 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 2

The Crusaders defeated their section rivals the Dutchmen, they out hit them ten to eight. They had seven collect hits, they were aided by six walks and they put up two runs in both the third and the fourth innings and three in the fifth. Their starting pitcher was Charlie Dolan, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Primus went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Jacob Oliver went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Caden Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. John Brew had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jack Hamak went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cade Simones earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Dutchmen starting pitcher was Isaac Rosenberger, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs and he issued five walks. Connor Anderson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Sam Wehlage threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Dutchmen offense was led by Braydon Dobmeier, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Westin Middendorf went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Anthony Berscheit went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blaise Welle went 1-for-3 with a double, Sam Wehlage went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Maxwell Wehlage went 1-for-3 and Ryan Herdering earned a walk.

MONDAY JUNE 3rd SCHEDULE

ALBANY HUSKIES vs. FOLEY FALCONS

(Monday 7:00/Dick Putz)

PIERZ PIONEERS vs. HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

(Monday 4:30/Joe Faber)

STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS vs. ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS

(Monday 4:30/Dick Putz)

SECTION 8AAAA

St. CLOUD CRUSH 5 ELK RIVER ELKS 3

The Crush defeated their section rivals the Elks, they were out hit nine to seven. The Crush put up two runs in the first and three in the second innings to take a nice lead. Their starting pitcher was Kayden Mork, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Kayden Mork went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jaxon Kenning had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Drew Lieser went 1-for-3 with a double. Ben Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs, Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs and Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Elks starting pitcher was Brett Groebner, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Elks offense was led by Sam Stockman, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Owen VanDrelle was credited for a RBI. Andrew Palm went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Brett Groebner went 2-for-3. Logan Bitzman went 1-for-4, Logan Bunker went 1-for-3 and Tim Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS RICE STORM 3 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 0

The Storm defeated their section rivals the Sabres, they out hit them six to one. The starting pitcher Cullen Posch threw a gem, he threw a complete game, gave up one single and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Shea Koster was credited for a RBI. Vincent Murn went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noel Hemker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3, Logan Bauer earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brody Sabin earned a walk.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Schroers threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 with a single.

SECTION 8AAA

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0

The Spartans defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them six to four. They put up three big runs in the fifth and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Stalboerger he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up up four hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Maddox went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jack Boos went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Noah Olmscheid and Riley Bauer both had a stolen base and Max Fredin scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Carter Simonson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Parker Converse threw 2 1/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Boone Branson went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Jordan Kuhnau went 2-for-2 and he earned and Gavin Glimek earned a pair of walks.

THURSDAY MAY 30th SCHEDULE

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 1

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them eight to three. Their starting pitcher was Landon Vogel, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, five walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Nathan Sand, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Birr went 2-for-3 with a double. Drew Cramlet went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Bennet Hylla went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Keenan Dingman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Ben Tyrrell, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Colbe Tappe, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Schultz went 1-for-3. Cooper Tappe went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Hayden Rutherford, Griffin Davis and Jack Carlson all earned a walk.

SECTION 8AAA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 9 WILLMAR CARDINALS 6

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they were out hit twelve to eleven. The Flyers collected a home run, a double and had eight players collect hits. They put up four runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth. Their starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Welinski threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Garret Lindberg, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Charlie Smieja went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Dahlberg went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Izaak Kalis had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joey Welinski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and B. Toure went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Braxten Santala went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Dylan Staska, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Madsen threw one inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cooper Smith threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Connor Smith, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Thole went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Braeden Fagerlie went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Conlan Carlson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reese Christainson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Dylan Staska went 1-for-4. Cullen Gregory went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3.

SECTION 3AA

MONTEVIDEO THUNDER HAWKS 6PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3

The Thunder Hawks defeated their section rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them ten to six. They collected a pair of big doubles and some very good defensive plays, in support of their pitchers. Griffin Epema started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cooper Dack threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jackson Baldwin, he went 1-for3 for two RBIs and Gannon Reidinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Griffin Epema went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Gunlogson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brody Dock went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Dack went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Dan Gunlogson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Landon Olson was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Esau Nelson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Reed Johnson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Reed Johnson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4, Abe Brunner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Isaac Lieser earned a walk and Brandon Carlson scored a run.

NEW LIFE ACADEMY EAGLES 11 ACGC FALCONS 9

The Eagles defeated their section rivals the Falcons, they each collected nine hits, they had nine players that collected hits and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Gavin McCulloch, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. J. Morrison threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Hahn threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Kowalksi, he went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Joey Willaert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan McCormick went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Wold went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nate Duval went 2-for-2, with two walks and he scored three runs. Gavin McCulloch went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored three runs and Chris Wargin had a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Noah Hahn went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw two innings, he gave up one hits, six runs, and three walks. Regan Elton threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Rowan Molinaro threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons left the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh after a big rally. Their offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Regan Elton went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Rowan Molinaro had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jaxon Drange went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, he scored a run and he had a pair of stolen bases. Isaiah Renne went 1-for-5 with a home run for one RBI and Tucker Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Gage Degner went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run and Cam Giese earned a walk.