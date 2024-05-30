High School Baseball Section Scores/Schedule
Section 6-2-A
Pierz 2, Cathedral 0
(Caden Johnson had two hits and was on base three times for the Crusaders. John Brew was the tough-luck loser on the mound, scattering six hits and giving up just two runs over five innings.)
Foley 10, Melrose 0
Staples-Motley 2, Holdingford 1
Albany 2, Annandale 0
Today's Schedule:
Holdingford vs. Annandale, 4:30 @ Putz Field (elimination game)
Melrose vs. Cathedral, 4:30 @ Faber Field (elimination game)
Albany vs. Staples-Motley, 7:00 @ Putz Field (winners bracket)
Foley vs. Pierz, 7:00 @ Faber Field (winners bracket)
Section 8-4-A
Today's Schedule:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30 (elimination game)
Brainerd at Bemidji, 4:30 (elimination game)
Elk River at St. Cloud Crush, 5:00 (winners bracket)
Moorhead at STMA, 4:30 (winners bracket)
Section 8-3-A
Today's Schedule:
Detroit Lakes at Fergus Falls, 4:30 (elimination game)
ROCORI at Alexandria, 4:30 (winners bracket)
Little Falls at Willmar, 5:00 (winners bracket)