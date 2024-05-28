Central MN High School Baseball Playoffs Start Today

Section 8-4-A

#8 Brainerd at #1 St. Cloud Crush, 4:30

#5 Bemidji at #4 Elk River, 4:30

#6 Sartell-St. Stephen at #3 Moorhead, 4:30

#7 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 STMA, 1:00

Section 6-2-A

#11 Spectrum at #6 Cathedral, 5:00 (Faber Field)

#14 Royalton at #3 Pierz, 7:00

#15 Osakis at #2 Foley, 5:00

#10 Kimball at #7 Melrose, 7:00 @ Freeport

#16 Sauk Centre at #1 Holdingford, 5:00

#9 Wadena-Deer Creek at #8 Staples-Motley, 5:00

#13 Annandale at #4 Eden Valley-Watkins, 7:00

#12 Pillager at #5 Albany, 5:00

Section 8-3-A

#5 Hutchinson at #4 ROCORI, 4:30

#7 Detroit Lakes at #2 Willmar, 4:30

#6 Fergus Falls at #3 Little Falls, 5:00

#1 Alexandria (1st round bye)