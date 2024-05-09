Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

WEDNESDAY MAY 8th

BECKER BULLDOGS 10 CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 9

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Wildcats, they both collected thirteen hits. The Bulldogs collected four doubles, they put up five big runs in both the fifth and the seventh innings. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josh Groskreutz, he threw three innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Anderson threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reid McCalla, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four huge RBIs. Mason Nevala went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, and Gerad Hanle earned a walk. Ethan Obermoller went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jase Tobako went 1-for-3 and he scored run. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Kellan Graning went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was River Bemlott, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lucas Weinzetl threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense was led by Ian Larsen, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. River Bemlott went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Showers had a walk and he scored a run. Xavier Taylor went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Belland went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kellen Meissner had two walks. Dominic Torrez earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Chuck Gilman went 1-for-5.

SC. CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 MINNEHAHA ACAD. REDHAWKS 0

The Crusaders defeated the Redhawks in a non-conference match up, they out hit them seven to three, including a big triple and solid defense. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jacob Oliver, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Matt Primus went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Tanner Staller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Caden Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Bigaoutte went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and John Brew went 1-for-3.

The Redhawks starting pitcher was Brad Glen, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Erickson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Redhawks offense was led by Zeke Barbatsis, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he had a walk. Brady Glen went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, Kenny Perry went 1-for-2, Cam Erickson had a walk and Finn Christianson was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 7 CRUSADERS MORA MUSTANGS 2

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, they out hit them ten to three, including a triple and one double. They were aided by some late game misplays, they put up five runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw 4 1/2 innings. He gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw 3 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jacob Oliver, went 1-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Primus went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Mason Layne went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Drew Anderson earned two walks. Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Johnson went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Charlie Dolan went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Nolan Bigauette went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Jack Hamak went 2-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Owen LInd, he threw seven innings. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recored six strikeouts. Nathan Nelson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Owen Szoka threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Mustangs offense was led by Carter Gmahl, he went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Alex Warner went 1-for-2 with a walk and Karson Mackedanz was credited for a RBI. Brock Folkema had a pair of walks and a stolen base, Alex Warner was hit by a pitch and Cole Jensen had a stolen base.

THURSDAY MAY 9th

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles vs. Holdingford Huskers (4:00/6:30)

ACGC vs. Kimball Area Cubs (4:00/6:30)

Paynesville Area Bulldogs vs. Maple Lake Irish (4:00/6:30)

BBE Jaguars vs. Royalton Royals (4:00/6:30)

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Alexandria Cardinals vs. Rocori Spartans (5:00)

Fergus Falls Otters vs. Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres (5:00)

Brainerd Warriors vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (5:00)

St. Cloud Crush vs Willmar Cardinals (5:00)

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

MILACA/FC WOLVES v. Pierz Pioneers (5:00)

MORA Mustangs vs. Albany Huskies (7:00 @ Farming)

Becker Bulldogs vs. Monticello Magic (4:30)