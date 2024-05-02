Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

WEDNESDAY MAY 1st

BBE JAGUARS 10 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4

The Jaguars defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals, the Huskers. They out hit them ten to three, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Mueller, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Kaden DeRoo, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jordan Herickhoff went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Owen Paulson went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Jensen earned a walk, had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Dingmann scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Connor Breth, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. David Heinen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Jacob Worlie threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 1–for-3 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-3 with a double and Dominick Hoikka was credited for a RBI. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Lange earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Bieniek earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 BBE JAGUARS 8

The Huskers come back in the 2nd game of their double header to defeat the Jaguars. They were out hit ten to eleven, they did collect a home run and double, in a come from behind effort to win it in eight innings. Drew Lange was their starting pitcher, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dominick Hoikka threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned two walks. Brodi Huls went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and a pair of stolen bases. Maverick Novitzki had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Bieniek was credited for a RBI. Dominick Hoikka went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Dierks Opatz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Will Pilarski earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Dingmann, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Illies threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Owen Paulson, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Dingmann went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Illies went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Aiden Mueller went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 2

The Bulldogs defeated their Central MN. Conference rivals the Royals, they out hit them six to three and they played solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Esau Nelson, he thew six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Josiah Utsch threw one inning to close it out, he recored three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reed Johnson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Josiah Utsch was credited for a RBI. Brayden Pung went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brock Bruntlett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Bryce VanderBeek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Brayden VanderBeek earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Isaac Leiser earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was Brady Yourczek, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Leibold threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 2-for-3 and Keaton Nelson was credited for a RBI. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Leibold and Marcus Hayes both earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 11 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

The Bulldogs defeated the Royals in game two of their double header, they out hit them nine to three, including a pair of doubles and a home run. They put up seven runs in the third inning and never looked back. Bryce VanderBeek started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Isaac Leiser, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Brayden VanderBeek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Abe Brunner earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Pung went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Royals starting pitcher was Keaton Nelson, he threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Nick Leibold, he went 2-for-2 with a double. John Bzdok went 1-for-2 and Kirk Yourczek earned a walk.

DULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDS 5 Sartell-St. Stephen SABRES 1

The Greyhounds defeated the Sabres, they out hit them eight to seven, couple early runs and a couple of mis-pays. Their starting pitcher was Jack Teachworth, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Greyhounds offense was led by Curran Conrad he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs. Jackson Spoden went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored three runs and Cade Fladmark went 1-for-4. Bjorn Line went 1-for-2, with a walk, two stolen bases, he was a hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Cole went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Wes Johnson, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Sabres offense was led by Wes Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double. Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-2, Brett Schlangen was credited for a RBI and Eli Hanson earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 WILLMAR CARDINALS 0

The Storm defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them eight to four, including a pair of of doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Konner Gulette, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits and one walk. Ethan Swanson closed it out with 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Brady Sabin, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Kade Gibbons had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ben Rothstein went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Dillon Pausch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Swanson was hit by a pitch. Shea Koster went 2-for-4, Cullen Posch earned a walk and he scored a run and Vincent Murn was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Willmar was Tyler Madsen, he threw seven innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Braeden Fagerlie he went 1-for-3 and Dylan Staska went 1-for-2 with a walk. Jordan Ellingson and Blake Riemann both went 1-for-2 and Reese Christian earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER WILDCATS 4 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2

The Wildcats defeated their rivals the Eagles, they out hit them seven to six. The Wildcats starting pitcher was Carson McCain, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gavin Radalbraugh threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense was led by Grant Paffrath, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Elijah Jacobson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chris Schneider went 2-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carson McCain had a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Schultz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Caleb Nelson went 1-for-3.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nolan Geislinger, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lane Harff threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Landon Neiman threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Eagles offense was led by Riley Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Max Geislinger earned a walk. Lane Harff went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Glenn was hit by a pitch. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run and Coltan Harff went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Myles Haag went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 7 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 6

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers. The Flyers did out hit them, they were aided by eight walks, gave their pitcher solid support. Chase Becker started for the Pioneers, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up up five singles, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Max Barclay threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Bo Woitalla, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Joe Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Max Barclay earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Young earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Nate Solinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Flyers starting pitcher Carter Oothoudt, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Charlie Smieja threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Peter Knopik issued one walk.

The Flyers offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned two walks. Izaak Kalis went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bobby Toure had a stolen base. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned walk and he had a stolen base and Carter Oothoudt earned a walk and he scored a run. Braxton Santala went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Jacob Dahlberg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Thomas went 1-for-5 and Garrett Lindberg was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

The Crush defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Spartans. The Spartans out hit the Crush nine to five, but four walks and sound defense was the key. The Crush starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Kayden Mork threw one inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Max Kiffmeyer earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Parker Schultz earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Kayden Mork was credited for a RBI, Colton Palmer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run an Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-3.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Jacob Stalboerger, he threw six innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Spartans offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jacob Stalboerger had a stolen base. Jace Griffin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zander Folkerts went 1-for-3. Jack Boos went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and Hunter Fuchs scored a run.