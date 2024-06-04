Central MN Baseball Playoff Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTION TOURNAMENT RESULTS

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Huskers, they out hit them seven to four. Their starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Max Barclay closed it out with 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Brayden Haberman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Reese Young had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Max Barclay went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Winscher went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Chase Becker earned a walk and he scored a run, Weston Woitalla earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Tyler Kimman had a stolen base.

The Huskers starting pitcher Drew Lange threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. David Heinen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Huskers offense was led by Dierks Opatz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Connor Breth went 2-for-3. Masyn Patrick earned a walk, he stole home to score a run and Drew Lange earned a walk and he scored a run and Will Pilarski had a stolen base.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 8 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 4

The Crusaders defeated their section rival the Cardinals, they out hit them thirteen to nine, including, a pair of doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Cade Simones threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and two walks. Jack Hamak threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Matt Primus, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Jack Hamak went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. John Brew went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Staller went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Oliver went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nolan Bigauette went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and and Caden Johnson scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Griffin Bettie, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Benjamin Tyrrell threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. ColbeTappe threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Colbe Tappe, he went 4-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Schultz went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Cooper Tappe went 1-for-3, Jack Carlson scored a run and Benjamin Tyrrell earned a walk and he scored a run. Kris Taylor went 1-for-4, Gabriel Decker earned a walk and he scored a run and Elijah Kossan went 1-for-1.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 6

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Huskies, they out hit them twelve to three, including a pair of doubles and eight collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw 3 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 2-for-4 with the walk off single for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jayden Enerson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, Alex Jennissen earned a walk and he scored a run and Ted Rasmussen earned a walk. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jace Molitor went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Owen Sunderman, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Elliot Allen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Sunderman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI, Drew Cramlet earned a walk and Zach Birr earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Sand earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Keenan Dingman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Merdan earned a walk and he scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS vs. CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS

(TUESDAY JUNE 4th/4:30/Dick Putz)

SECTION 5AAA

MONTICELLO MAGIC 10, BECKER BULLDOGS 4

The Magic defeated their section rival the Bulldogs, the out hit them eight to four. They were aided by eight walks and they got good pitcher in performances. Their starting pitcher was Carson Deibele, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Holthaus threw one inning to close it out. He gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Cale Holthaus, he went 3-for-4 for five RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyson Visness went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Easton. Peters went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nicolas Anderson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, and Carson Deibele earned a walk. Caden King went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, ha d stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Brock Holthuas earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Ethan Guck, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and five walks. Reid McCalla threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Groskreutz threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Kellan Graning was credited for a RBI. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Guck went 1-for-3.

TOTINO GRACE EAGLES 1 BECKER BULLDOGS 0

The Eagles defeated their section rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them eight to four in a ten inning marathon. The Eagles won in walk off fashion with a single in the bottom of the tenth. The Eagles starting pitcher was Tommy Heifort, he threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Colin Blake threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Brayden Morel, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, with the walk single in the tenth inning. Jake Rantz and Tyler Hand both went 1-for-3 and both earned a walk. Nash Hill and Cole Blake both went 1-for-4 and Kellen Westphal went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Kellan Graning, he threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. The Bulldogs offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, Kellan Graning, Jase Tobaski and Gerad Hanle all went 1-for-4 and Ethan Obermoller earned a pair of walks.

SECTION 6A

TUESDAY 2:00 (@ Clarissa)

BElGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS vs. PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 10 HANCOCK OWLS 0

The Jaguars defeated the Owls, they out hit them ten to one, including six that collected hits and they collected seven stolen bases. Luke Illies started on the mound for the Jaguars, he threw five innings to earn the win. he gave up one hit, one walk an he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Kaden DeRoo, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIS, he was hit by a pitch, ha had a a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Ryan Jensen went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two stolen bases, Owen Paulson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Brett DeRoo had a pair of stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Aiden Mueller had a stolen base and he scored a run and Braeden Michels had a stolen base.

The Owls starting pitcher was Donovan Curfman, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Hudson VerSteeg went 1-for-2 and Amrose Rinkeberger earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 5 UPSALA/SWANVILLE PATRIOTS 0

The Jaguars defeated the Patriots, they out hit them seven to four, including a home run, one double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Mueller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Owen Paulson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ethan Mueller had a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ryan Jensen and Jack Lundberg both went 1-for-2 and Aiden Mueller earned a walk.

The Patriots starting pitcher was Hunter Moore, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Bryce Binek, he went 2-for-3 and Brayden Leners went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Carter Natvig went 1-for-3 and Zac Johnson earned a walk and he was hit by pitch.

SECTION 8AAA

ROCORI SPARTANS vs. LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

(Tuesday June 4th/11:00/Dick Putz)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM vs. ELK RIVER ELKS

(Tuesday June 4th/2:00 Sartell)

SECTION 8AAAA

MOORHEAD SPUDS vs. ST. CLOUD CRUSH

(Tuesday June 4th/4:30 Cold Spring)