High School Baseball Update; State Tournament Edition

HIGH SCHOOL STATE TOURNAMENT RECAPS

THURSDAY JUNE 13th

CLASS AA

FOLEY FALCONS 6 ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA COUGARS 5

The Falcons from section 6AA come in with a 21-4 record defeated the Cougars from Section 1AA, they come in with a 17-7 record. The Falcons out hit the Cougars ten to eight, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Cougars did put up three early runs, but the Falcons had a big come back, they put up three runs in the third inning and three in the seventh to earn the walk off win. They loaded the bases and a sacrifice fly earned them the walk off win. The Falcons starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. His home run was off the scoreboard in left field. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaden Enerson went went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jace Molitor earned a pair of walks. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 with a huge sacrifice for a RBI to drive in the winning run. He earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a perfectly executed bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Reed Hermanson went 2-for-4, Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Derek Dahmen scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher was Hudson Ohm, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Kaleb Lohner threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Cougars offense was led by Hunter Streit, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBis, he had two walks and he scored a run. Will Nordquist went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Dane Damson went 2-for-4 with a double and Hudson Ohm earned a walk. Preston Ohm went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Frank Flicek and Oliver Liffrig both went 1-for-3, Jack Kristen had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kaleb Lochner had a walk and he scored a run.

STATE SEMIFINAL (FRIDAY JUNE 14TH/1:30)

FOLEY FALCONS vs. ESKO ESKOMOS (Section 7AA/25-3)

CLASS AAA

TOTINO GRACE EAGLES 4 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 0

The Eagles from Section 3AAA come in with a record of 16-8 defeated the Flyers from Section 8AAA with a record of 18-6. They were out hit seven to three, they were scoreless till the fourth inning. The Eagles put up one run in the fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth. They were aided by six walks and a couple of mis-plays. Their starting pitcher was Tommy Heifort, he threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Matthew Salazer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he had a walk. Kellen Westphal had three walks and he was credited for a RBI and a stolen base. Noah Hill went 1-for-3 with a walk and Tyler Hand went 1-for-3. Jake Rantz scored a run, Brayden Morel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Adam Molitor was hit by a pitch and Colin Blake had a walk.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recored eleven strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, Joey Welinski and Jacob Dahlberg all went 1-for-3. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Garrett Lindberg and Braxton Santala both went 1-for-2 and each earned a walk.

STATE CONSOLATION (FRIDAY JUNE 145th/CHASKA PARK/2:30/14/15)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS vs. ST. THOMAS ACADEMY THOMMIES

CLASS AAAA

WAYZATA TROJANS6ST. CLOUD CRUSH5

The Trojans from Section 6AAAA come in with a 24-0 record, defeated the St. Cloud Crush from Section 8AAAA, they come in with a 19-5 record. They did out hit them ten to eight, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Riley Leatherman, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brady Lack threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Trojans offense was led by Tyler Gullickson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Kieran Leatherman went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. James Hansen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Matthew Berkland went 1-for-4. Gaard Swenson went 1-for-3 with a walk and had a stolen base and Elias Leach had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Deselich went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Lash went 1-for-4, , Michael Reem went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Elias Leach had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Kayden Mork, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Schultz threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Drew Lieser, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Sheetz went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kayden Mork went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Parker Schultz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for with a double and he scored a run and Colten Palmer earned a walk and he scored a run.

STATE CONSOLATION (FRIDAY JUNE 14th/Palm Field/11:30/17-8)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH vs. MINNETONKA SKIPPERS