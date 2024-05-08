Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS 10 MILACA/FC WOLVES 0

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Wolves, they out hit them five to one. They were aided by ten walks and they played solid defense. The Falcons starting pitcher was Bryce Gapinski, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Gapinski threw two innings to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jaden Enerson earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and Wyatt Lueck earned a pair of walks. Trey Emmerich was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk and Jake Molitor earned a walk and he scored a run. The Wolves starting pitcher w Hunter Overson, he threw three innings. He gave up four hits, six walks, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Talberg threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zachary Wallace, he went 1- for-2 and Brian Martindale earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 0

The Pioneers defeated the Patriots, they out hit them five to no hits, including a double and a triple and they were aided by five walks. Brayden Haberman threw a no-hitter, he issued three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Reese Young, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Braydon Haberman earned a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Solinger had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run, Joey Stuckmayer earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Barclay was hit by a pitch. The Wolves starting pitcher was Conner Quale, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Kyle Kotzaska threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. B. Spiczka threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Clay Erickson, Colton McGuire and Kyle Katzaska all earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

The Huskies defeated their conference rivals the Flyers, they out hit them eight to five, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Landon Vogel, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by Nathan Sand, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Elliot Allen earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bennet Hylla went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Vogel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Keenan Dingmann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Owen Sunderrman went 1-for-3 and Elliot Burnett had a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. The Flyers starting pitcher was Charlie Smieja, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, seven runs and two walks. Carter Oothoudt threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg and Izaak Kalis both went 1-for-3 and Alex Thoma was hit by a pitch. Joey Welinski went 1-for-3 with a stolen base

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 11 ACGC FALCONS 2

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them nine to six. They were aided by ten walks and they played solid defense, in support of their pitchers. Colton Harff started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Haag went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks and Riley Geislinger earned a pair of walks. Lane Harff went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Myles Haag was credited for a RBI. Max Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Colton Harff scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Landen Reitmeier earned a walk. Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Anthony Finke went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman earned a walk, he was hit by pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Falcons starting pitcher was Jonas Morrison, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Marcus Forsythe threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and five walks. Isaiah Renne threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and three walks. The Falcons offense was led by Tucker Johnson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Gage Degner scored a run. Jaxon Drange and Isaiah Renne both went 1-for-4 and Brody Straumann earned a walk. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 and Rowan Molinaro earned a walk. Eric Fester went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS7 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

The Royals defeated their conference rivals, they out hit them six to five, including three doubles. They were aided by ten walks and they put up six big runs in the seventh inning. The Royals starting pitcher was Brady Yourczek, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Mathew Swenson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Marcus Hayes and John Bzdok both earned a walk, were credited for a RBI and both scored a run. Keaton Nelson earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sean Schmidthauer went 1-for-1 with a double and Brandon Trisko earned a pair of walks. Jonah Schneider earned three walks and he scored a run and Nick Leibold earned a walk and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Nate Serbus, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hank Meyer gave up four runs and three walks. The Cubs offense was led by Nate Serbus, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tate Winter went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Clay Faber went 1-for-3. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Bryant Knaus earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6

The Royals defeated their conference rivals in game two of their double header, they were out hit seven to six. The Royals were aided by seven walks and they collected a pair of home runs and a double. The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored a trio of runs Jonah Schnieder went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. John Bzdok went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brandon Trisko went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Marcus Hayes earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Leibold scored a run. Ethan Albright went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Hunter Walburn, Matthew Swenson and Mathew Keaton Nelson all earned a walk. The Cubs starting pitcher was Brandon Henkemeyer, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tate Winter threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. Bryan Knaus threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks. The Cubs offense was led by Brandon Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ron Arnold went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Anderson was hit by a pitch. Bryan Knaus went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Serbus earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Hank Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 6 NLS WILDCATS 0

The Bulldogs defeated their neighbors the Wildcats, they out hit them eight to one, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one single, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josiah Utsch threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Josiah Utsch, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for one RBI and he earned a walk. Reed Johnson and Brayden Vanderbeek both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and each scored a run. Abe Brunner went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Pung scored a run. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double and Brandon Carlson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was Grant Paffrath, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Chris Schnieder threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Carson McCain went 1-for-2 with a walk and Cole Laughlin earned a walk. Chris Schnieder and Nolan Johnson both earned a pair of walks.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 6 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3

The Storm defeated their conference foes the Otters, they out hit them six to two, including a pair of doubles. They were aided by seven walks, they gave the Storm pitcher good support. Ethan Swanson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Brody Sabin, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Logan Bauer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Shea Koster went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons earned a walk. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks and Vincent Murn earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Fincher earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Ethan Swanson earned a walk and E. Mader had a trio of stolen bases. The Otters starting pitcher was Isaac Ellison, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. l. King threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. H. Bethel threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Otters offense was led by Brant Scheuerman, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Logan Larson scored a run. Carston Fronning went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Gronwold had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored a run, Hunter Powers earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Griffin Boboligan had a stolen base.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 9 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 0

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Sabres, they out hit them seven to six, including a double. Kayden Mork started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Elijah Novak threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Drew Lieser, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Parker Schulz earned a walk and he scored a run. Colton Palmer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Hess went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Brett Schlangen, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Swenson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Sabres offense was led by Keaton Landowski, he went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Will Thompson went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Levi Frieler earned a walk. Wes Johnson went 2-for-3, Brady Thompson and Will Brinkerhoff both went 1-for-3.