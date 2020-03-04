SCSU Women Win Unlikely NSIC Tourney Crown

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team completed their unlikely NSIC Tournament run with a 71-62 win over Minnesota-Duluth in the championship game Wednesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Huskies are now 23-7 on the season.

The Huskies, picked to finish sixth overall in the NSIC and third in their division in the annual preseason coaches' poll, never trailed in Tuesday's contest with the Bulldogs. Duluth had beaten the Huskies twice during the regular season.

Brehna Evans led SCSU with 17 points.

The Huskies will learn their opponent in the NCAA Tournament Sunday evening.