The golf season is winding down in Minnesota and a local golf course is adding a feature to its course. Territory Golf Club located at 480 55the Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud has been working this week to add paved cart paths throughout the course.

photo courtesy of Chad Seim photo courtesy of Chad Seim

Advantages of Paved Paths

Director of Golf at Territory Chad Seim says there are plenty of advantages for golfers which include; Smoother rides, rain or shine, less dust, and an easier walk for golfers that choose to carry their clubs.

Not Closing Yet

Territory Club hasn't set a date to close for the season. Seim says "mother nature will decide, so get your tee times while you can".

Learn more about Territory Golf Club.