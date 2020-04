The St. Cloud State University softball team already had 22 games under its belt when the plug was pulled on the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Paula U'Ren joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to discuss what it was like to hear the news, how the players are keeping busy, what might happen to this year's seniors and more.

