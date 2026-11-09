The St. John's football team has maintained their national ranking of #3 in the d3football.com poll and #8 in the latest National Power Index (NPI). The 9-0 Johnnies posted a 56-6 win at St. Scholastica in Duluth Saturday. Senior quarterback Trey Feeney threw for 441 yards and 5 touchdowns in the win.

Clinched a NCAA Tournament Berth

The win secured at least a share of its MIAC-record 38th conference title and guaranteed the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs. The national postseason appearance will be the Johnnies' 35th overall and 31st at the Division III level.

The 5 Five in the d3football.com Poll

Wheaton (Illinois) maintains its #1 ranking in the d3football.com poll, UW-Whitewater is ranked #2, North Central (Illinois) is #4, UW-Platteville (#5), and Bethel is ranked #14.

What's Up Next

St. John's will close the regular season Saturday, November 14 in Eagan at TCO Stadium (MN Vikings facility) at 6pm.