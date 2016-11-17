SCSU Men’s Basketball Sign 2

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team signed 2 players to National letters of intent during the early signing period. That announced came yesterday from SCSU Head Coach Matt Reimer.

The two signed are 6'3 guard Andrew Lewis from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and 6'5 guard/forward Austin Richie from Glenwood, Illinois.

Head Coach Matt Reimer says Lewis can play all 3 perimeter positions and Richie can play the 2, 3 or 4 spots for the Huskies.

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is 1-4 and will host Waldorf College Friday night at 8pm, hear the game on AM 1390.