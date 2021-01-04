SCSU Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Reimer Recaps Opening Weekend [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team started its season with a pair of losses at Upper Iowa over the weekend. Head coach Matt Reimer joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to recap the teams' first two games.

Reimer discusses the long lead-up to opening weekend, the challenges presented by COVID this season, his young lineup, the Huskies' defensive struggles and why his players were a little too "goo goo gaga."

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.