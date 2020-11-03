SCSU Community Mourns Loss Of Superfan Dawn Schenk

St. Cloud State superfan Dawn Schenk has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. She had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2018.

Known as "Mama Dawn" to Huskies athletes and coaches, Schenk was a fixture at SCSU sporting events dating back to the mid-1980's.

"She's outlasted multiple AD's and coaches, and I can't imagine going to Halenbeck Hall without her being there," SCSU men's basketball coach Matt Reimer said. "There's no one person bigger than the program, but Dawn might be the exception to the rule based on her impact on the program."

"It's very unfortunate because she's been battling this cancer all the way through," SCSU baseball coach Pat Dolan said "We just saw her a couple of weeks ago when she came and talked to the team, gave us lemon bread and gave us a fire-up speech to keep fighting."

In 2019, Schenk was the recipient of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Noel Olsen Volunteer Award. Schenk frequently made meals (including her famous lemon bars) and volunteered for events surrounding SCSU Athletics.

She also hosted athletes in her home for home-cooked meals and cribbage nights, giving young athletes a break from their dorm rooms and a respite from loneliness.

"She was one of the most competitive cribbage players ever," Dolan said.

"To have people in her home... I think that's what I'll remember the most about her... all the people she's touched, it's just a tribute to the person that she was," Dolan said.

"It's hard to put into words what that legacy means not just to the basketball program but to the university in general," Reimer said.

Hear Coach Dolan's thoughts on 'Mama Dawn' below: