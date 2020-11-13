SCSU Basketball Schedule Set

The St. Cloud State University basketball teams learned who their opponents will be for the upcoming season with the release of the NSIC schedule Friday afternoon. Huskies basketball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

The Huskies will open the season on January 2nd at Upper Iowa, where they will play a Saturday/Sunday series against the Peacocks. Both the men's and women's teams will play a two-game series with a single team this year as opposed to the 'traveling partner' system used in years past.

SCSU will make its Halenbeck Hall debut on January 8th and 9th against the University of Mary. The NSIC says it will release guidance on attendance in mid-December.

The SCSU women's team finished last season 23-7 and won the NSIC Tournament before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The men finished last year with a 14-15 record.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Sat. Jan 2nd/Sun. Jan 3rd

@ Upper Iowa

Fri. Jan 8th/Sat. Jan 9th

vs UNIVERSITY OF MARY

Fri. Jan 15th/Sat. Jan 16

@ Minot State University

Fri. Jan 22nd/Sat. Jan 23

vs NORTHERN STATE

Fri. Jan 29th/Sat. Jan 30th

@ MN State- Moorhead

Fri. Feb 5th/Sat. Feb 6th

@ Bemidji State

Fri. Feb 12th/Sat. Feb 13th

vs MN-CROOKSTON

Fri. Feb 19th/Sat. Feb 20th

vs MN DULUTH