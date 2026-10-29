The Sartell boys soccer team snuck past Orono 2-1 in overtime in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament on Wednesday night in Monticello. The Sabres are the #2 seed in the tourney, while the Spartans were the #7 seed.

Orono senior Mason Revering scored for the Spartans in the second half to give his team a 1-0 lead before Nolan Guzman found the back of the net to tie the game Sartell.

Update: Nolan Guzman scored first to give Sartell a 1-0 lead, but Orono was able to tie the game with less than a minute left in regulation.

Senior Cole Davidson scored the game-winner in overtime for Sartell.

Back on Tuesday, Cretin-Derham Hall beat Grand Rapids 3-2 in overtime, setting up a semifinal matchup between Cretin-Derham Hall and Sartell on Wednesday, November 4th at US Bank Stadium.

GIRLS SOCCER

In Class A girls soccer, #5 seed St. Croix Preparatory Academy upset #4 seed Cathedral with a 1-0 win at White Bear Lake High School. Peyton Bluhm was the lone goal scorer in the win for the Lions.

In Class AA, #2 seed Academy Of Holy Angels beat #7 Sartell 8-0 at Monticello High School.