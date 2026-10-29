Sartell Boys Soccer Sneaks Past Orono At State, Girls Fall To Holy Angels

Sartell Boys Soccer Sneaks Past Orono At State, Girls Fall To Holy Angels

Photo courtesy of Caleb Forberg

The Sartell boys soccer team snuck past Orono 2-1 in overtime in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament on Wednesday night in Monticello. The Sabres are the #2 seed in the tourney, while the Spartans were the #7 seed.

Orono senior Mason Revering scored for the Spartans in the second half to give his team a 1-0 lead before Nolan Guzman found the back of the net to tie the game   Sartell.

Update: Nolan Guzman scored first to give Sartell a 1-0 lead, but Orono was able to tie the game with less than a minute left in regulation.

Senior Cole Davidson scored the game-winner in overtime for Sartell.

Back on Tuesday, Cretin-Derham Hall beat Grand Rapids 3-2 in overtime, setting up a semifinal matchup between Cretin-Derham Hall and Sartell on Wednesday, November 4th at US Bank Stadium.

 

GIRLS SOCCER 

In Class A girls soccer, #5 seed St. Croix Preparatory Academy upset #4 seed Cathedral with a 1-0 win at White Bear Lake High School. Peyton Bluhm was the lone goal scorer in the win for the Lions.

In Class AA, #2 seed Academy Of Holy Angels beat #7 Sartell 8-0 at Monticello High School.

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Categories: Cathedral Sports, Newsletter, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sports

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