The St. John's Prep girls cross country team captured the section 5A title at Litchfield Golf Club this week. Senior Margaret Duffy of St. John's Prep took home the individual Section 5A girls cross county championship with a time of 17:43.1, 1 minute 25 seconds ahead of the second-place runner!

Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly Photo courtesy of Jill Pauly

St. John's Prep Top Finishers

Junior Claudia Ruzanic was the second finisher for the Johnnies in 10th place, followed by Freshman Sarah Schoenhard, Sophomore Flora Steiner, Junior Ellen Bechtold, Junior Brooke Schmidt and Junior Kayla McIntyre.

Duffy Looks to Defend Her Title

With the championship title, the Johnnies have earned a team spot to compete at the MSHSL State Championship race on November 7 at the Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake. Margaret Duffy will try to earn her second cross-country title, she earned first place in the 2025 MSHSL Class A Cross Country Championship race.

Boys Team Success

For the boys’ team, Junior Adrian Gallagher-Mancini earned tenth place and the opportunity to compete at the state meet. Adrian earned a personal best time of 16:57.6. Fellow Johnnie Ben Zahasky finished in eleventh place with a time of 16:57.8.

The Johnnies are coached by Lance Nydeen and Stephen Woods with the assistance of Kurt Salzl and Charles Miller.