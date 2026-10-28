The Cathedral Crusaders fell 5-0 to Cotter/Hope (Winona) in the Class A Boys Soccer State Tournament quarterfinals at Shakopee West Middle School. The Crusaders fall to 13-6-1 with the loss.

Drew Donnenwerth, Sawyer Wunderlich Teske and Gavin Kammerer each scored first half goals for Cotter/Hope, with Wunderlich Teske and Kammerer also adding second half goals in the win.

WEDNESDAY:

The Sartell boys will play as the #2 seed in the Class AA tournament. The Sabres will meet #7 seed Orono at Monticello High School on Wednesday night.

The winner of the Sartell/Orono matchup will play against the winner of #6 Grand Rapids/#3 Cretin-Derham Hall on November 4th at US Bank Stadium. The other side of the bracket matches up #8 Mankato West with #1 Blake and #5 Winona with #4 St. Paul Como Park.

Sartell is 17-2 on the season and has won 17 matches in a row after setbacks in their first two games of the season back in August.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders earned the #4 seed in the Class A tournament and will play against #5 St. Croix Preparatory Academy on Wednesday evening at White Bear Lake High School.

The winner will advance to play against the winner of #8 Cannon Falls and #1 Esko on November 5th at U.S. Bank Stadium. The other side of the bracket matches up #7 St. Paul Academy and Summit School with #2 Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran and #6 LaCrescent/Hokah with #3 Breck School.