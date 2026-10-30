The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball team earned a 3-0 win over Little Falls in the Section 8AAA tournament on Thursday night. The Storm, who are the #1 seed, won with set scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-13.

Josie Anderson led the storm with eight digs, ten aces and 11 kills; Molly Warzecha added a team-high three blocks and Emma Sundby provided ten set assists.

Elsewhere in 8AAA, #5 ROCORI beat #4 Fergus Falls 3-1. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18, 24-26 and 25-22.

The Storm and Spartans will meet in the Section 8AAA semifinals on Wednesday, November 4th at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The other half of the 8AAA bracket saw #2 Detroit Lakes beat #7 Becker 3-0. Set scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-17.

#3 Annandale beat #6 St. Cloud Tech 3-1 to advance to the section semifinals. Set scores were 25-17, 25-14, 23-25 and 26-24.

Annandale will play at Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, November 4th.

SECTION 6AA

#1 MINNEWASKA 3, #8 ROYALTON 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-10)

#4 PEQUOT LAKES 3, #5 MELROSE 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22)

PEQUOT LAKES vs MINNEWASKA - Monday, Nov. 2nd @ SCSU 6 PM

#2 MILACA 3, #7 ALBANY 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-18)

#3 SAUK CENTRE 3, #6 FOLEY 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-19)

MILACA vs SAUK CENTRE - Monday, November 2nd @ SCSU 7:30 PM

SECTION 8AAAA

#4 BUFFALO 3, #5 SARTELL 1 (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16)

#1 ALEXANDRIA 3, #8 BRAINERD 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-13)

#2 MOORHEAD 3, #7 STMA 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-17)

#6 ELK RIVER 3, #3 MONTICELLO 1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15)

SECTION 5AA

#8 KIMBALL 3, #9 PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 0

KIMBALL @ #1 WATERTOWN-MAYER MONDAY 7 PM