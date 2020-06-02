SCSU Basketball Coach Matt Reimer [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State men's basketball coach Matt Reimer joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to get Husky basketball fans caught up on the team. "Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.

Reimer discusses how he is keeping in touch with his players, what level of accountability he expects from his team when they receive drills and lessons to do on their own, how COVID is affecting recruiting, what he took away from "The Last Dance," whether there could be a two-sport male athlete at SCSU and more.

The Huskies are hosting "An Evening With The Huskies" Wednesday night at 6 p.m..