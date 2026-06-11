The Cathedral boys golf team finished in 5th place at the Class 2A State golf tournament this week at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. Cathedral had a 2nd round total of 313 and 2-round total of 620. Blake School won the Class 2A team title with a score of 585.

Photo courtesy of Scott Buntje Photo courtesy of Scott Buntje loading...

Albany Finishes 7th

The Albany girls team finished 7th with a total team score of 694 for the 2 rounds. Albany had a team scored of 356 in the 2nd round. Detroit Lakes wins the girls Class 2A team title.

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson loading...

Class 3A

Sartell-St. Stephen's Jameson Schmitz shot a 71 in the final round of the Class 3A State tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. He finished 15th with a 2-round total of 145. He finished just 6 shots behind the winner, William Roiland of Elk River. ROCORI's Jenna Owen finished tied for 34th with a 2-round total of 163. She shot an 80 on Wednesday after shooting an 83 on Tuesday.

Class 2A Boys

Peyton Carr from Little Falls was the top St. Cloud area finisher at the Class 2A State boys golf tournament. He had a 2-round total of 148 and finished 12th. Luke Herker of Cathedral and Blake Silbernick of Albany finished tied with 21st with a 2-round total of 150. Cathedral's Bo Schmidt finished tied for 37th with a 2-round total of 154. Nathan Cekalla of Pierz finished 44th, and Cathedral had 3 golfers finish tied for 68th with a 2-round total of 162. They are Griffin Sturm, Brady Andvik, and Nathan Schuver. Andrew Schuver of Cathedral finished 75th, ROCORI's Reid Spychala finished 83rd and Annandale's Even Hinnenkamp finished 88th.

Class 2A Girls

Katelyn Hoff of Albany was the top St. Cloud State area Class 2A girls golf finisher. The 9th grader finished 5th with a 2-round total of 151. Imagine Hines of Little Falls finished 13th with a 2-round total of 160. Brielle Hadler of Albany finished 42nd, Isabelle Dingmann of Annandale finished 46th, Peyton Roeske of Paynesville finished 59th, Kendall Stueve of Albany finished 65th, Joy Bubna of Albany finished 76th, Ava Lehner of Albany finished 82nd, and Maddalyn Austin of Albany finished 86th,