St. Ben's softball has clinched the MIAC regular season title and will host the MIAC tournament this weekend in St. Joseph. The Bennies defeated Macalester 3-1 and 8-2 Saturday to run their win streak to 20 games and improve their streak of doubleheader sweeps to 10 straight. St. Ben's improves to 31-9 overall and 21-1 in the MIAC.

First Regular Season Title

This is the first regular season MIAC title for CSB softball. The Bennies previously shared the championship in 2024 (Bethel, St. Mary's) and in 1994 (St. Thomas). The 31 victories are the most for the program since 2018, when they won 36 games. Head coach Rachael Click has 354 career wins with 197 of those in MIAC play.

Top Performers

The Bennies were led on offense by Olivia Tautges, who went 5-for-8 with three runs scored, two doubles and her 120th career RBI. Sophomore Lily Treml added four hits in seven at-bats with two RBI, while sophomore Lauren Freeberg totaled three hits, including her sixth home run, and three RBI. Seniors Ellie Peterson and Olivia Wallace each threw complete games as the Bennies posted a 1.50 combined ERA.

What's Next

St. Ben's will now host the MIAC Championship on May 9 with semifinal games at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., followed by the championship at 4 p.m. First-round quarterfinals include No. 4 Gustavus vs. No. 5 St. Catherine and No. 3 St. Olaf vs. No. 6 Carleton. Top-seeded CSB will face the Gustavus/St. Catherine winner at 11 a.m., while No. 2 Saint Mary's meets the St. Olaf/Carleton winner at 1:30 p.m.