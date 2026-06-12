The ROCORI Spartans lost a back-and-forth game with top-seeded Totino-Grace by a 5-3 final score at the Class AAA baseball tournament on Thursday in Chaska.

ROCORI, the #8 seed in the tournament, took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning but the Eagles were able to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. ROCORI took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles again had an answer with a pair of runs to take a 4-3 lead before adding another run in the bottom of the sixth.

Seven different Spartans had hits, with Caleb Maddox and Max Fredin both notching doubles and Nolan Vanloy adding a triple. Reece Kalla, Fredin and Maddox all had runs batted in for ROCORI.

Vanloy went the distance for ROCORI on the mound and allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six Eagles.

ROCORI drops down to the consolation bracket and will play against Delano on Friday, June 12th at the Mini Met in Jordan, Minnesota. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m..