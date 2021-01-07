SCSU Basketball Coach Lori Fish On Opening Weekend [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team split a pair of games with Upper Iowa at Halenbeck Hall to open the season last weekend. The Huskies will remain home this weekend to take on U-Mary.

Head coach Lori Fish joined "Hang Up and Listen" on Thursday to talk about the team's first two games, how it felt to get back on the court after the long layoff, the roster turnover after last year's great season and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.