SCSU Baseball Falls in NCAA Opener

SCSU Athletics

Top seeded St. Cloud State Baseball lost 10-4 to 6th seeded Henderson State in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud Friday.  Henderson State scored 2 runs in the 1st inning, 3 in the 5th and 5 in the 8th inning.  St. Cloud State scored single runs in the 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th innings.  Sheldon Miks allowed 9 hits and 9 runs (2 earned) in 7 1/3 innings to take the loss.

SCSU managed just 6 hits and Zach Hoffman drove in 2 runs.  Reese Gregory had 2 hits for the Huskies.  SCSU will play an elimination game at 2pm today at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids against Missouri Southern.  MSU-Mankato beat Missouri Southern 3-1 today in Sauk Rapids.  The tournament in double elimination and will continue through Sunday.

