SCSU Baseball Update

SCSU HUSKIES UPDATE

SCSU HUSKIES 6 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 2

They out hit them 7-6, their starting pitcher was Brady Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Liam Moreno went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ethan Navratil went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Wyatt Tweet had two RBIs!

The Beavers starting pitch was Hayden Bode, he threw two innings, he gave up six hit, four runs and two walks. G. Shear on threw one inning, he gave up two runs and two walks. Jake Prthnere went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Noah Gutierrez went. 1-for-3 for a RBI.

SCSU HUSKIES 11 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 3

The Huskies out hit the Beavers 14 to eleven, Brcye Bassefeld threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, one. Run,seven walks and he recorded eigtht strikeouts.

Liam Moreno went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, Watt Tweet went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and a run and Ethan Navtatil went 2-for-5 with home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs.

The Beavers pitcher was Anthony Discantis, he threw three inning, he gave up six hits, four runs and had three strikeouts. Connor Hill went 2-for-5 with a double, Oscar Pett went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 4

Starting pitcher Cael Kolacia for the Huskies threw five innings, gave up 9 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk and no strikeouts. Ethan Navratil had a home run for a RBI. Liam Moreno went 2-for-5 with two doubles, stolen base and he scored run. Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Wilmis Castro went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBI and two runs.

The Beavers starting pitcher was J Thompson, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Home run for Oscar Pegg for a RBI, 2-for-4 with two runs. Wyatt Toth went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI.