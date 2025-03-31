SCSU Baseball Update

SCSU HUSKIES BASEBALL UPDATE

MINNESOTA STATE U. MAVERICKS 10 SCSU HUSKIES 8

(Friday March 28th)

The Mavericks defeated their NSIC rivals the Huskies, they were up 8-0 in the seventh inning schedule game and the Huskies put up four runs in both the sixth and the seventh inning to take it to extra innings. The Huskies out hit them ten to nine, but the Mavericks put up a run in the tenth inning for the win.

The Mavericks starting pitcher was Louis Magers a righty junior threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Colin Anderson a righty freshman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and two walks. Ethan Stade a lefty junior threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Spencer Wright a righty senior threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mavericks offense was led by Matt Fleischhaker, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Miller went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and a walk and Lincoln Berry had a walk. Aidan Bryne went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Ike Mezzenga went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Zach Stroh had a walk. Nick Baker went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Logan Magers went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and scored four runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Brady Nelson, a righty junior threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dan Clusiau a righty freshman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk. AJ Price threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three runs and three walks. Christian Lessman threw 2/3 inning, he issued three walks and recorded one strikeout. Drayson Lou threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Huskies offense was led by Will Castro, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Wilson Zuck scored a run. Liam Moreno went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Hayden Konkel went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Blaine Guthrie had a walk, a RBI and he scored a run and Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

MINNESOTA STATE U. MAVERICKS 10 SCSU HUSKIES 1

(Friday March 28th)

The Mavericks out hit the Huskies 12-5 and they put up big runs with 3 in the 5th, 3 in the 6th and 3 in the 7th innings. They had three big home runs to give their pitchers great support. Sam George a lefty sophomore threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Gutknecht a lefty senior threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Mavericks offense was led by Brandon Vilcko, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs. Aiden Byrne went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Stroh had a walk and he scored a run. Ben Palmer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jake Berkeland went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ike Mezzenga went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Louis Magers had a walk. Braxton Haggith went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBIs. Matt Fleischhacker went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Logan Miller went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Cael Kolacia, a righty junior threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and recorded four strikeouts. Kahler Key a righty senior threw one inning, he gave two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Kahle a righty sophomore threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Blaine Guthrie and Austin Baumhover both went 1-for-3. Eric Bello and Brayden Jacobson both went 1-for-2. Wilson Zuck went 1-for-1, Will Hess had a walk and he scored a run, Liam Moreno and Haydn Konkol both had a walk.

NEXT SCSU HUSKIES GAME

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

FRIDAY APRIL 4th 1:30

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

SATURDAY APRIL 5th

12:00/2:00

SUNDAY APRIL 6th

12:00

JOE FABER FIELD