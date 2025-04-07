SCSU Baseball Update

SCSU HUSKIES BASEBALL UPDATE

(Maple Grove Ball Park)

SCSU HUSKIES 8 NORTHERN STATE UNIV. WOLVES 7

(Saturday April 5th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Wolves with a walk off pinch hit home run by Jonathon Pribula. The Huskies starting pitcher Bryce Brassfield a righty junior started on the mound. He threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Frank Volkers a righty senior from Maple Grove HS threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by pinch hitter Jonathon Pribula from Wayzata HS, his home run in the bottom of the 8th gave the Huskies the win. Taehyung Kim went 1-for2 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Liam Moreno went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-3. Hayden Konkol went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Blaine Guthrie had a walk and he scored a run. Will Castro went 2-for-4 with a double. Ethan Navratil and Brayden Jacobson both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Casson Zimmell a righty junior threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Blake Ask a righty senior threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and a walk.

The Wolves were led on offense by Dylan Goulet, went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. A J Mendez went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Jack Weidener had a walk. Micheal Benavides went 1–for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Nick Friedges scored a run. Nick Ochoa went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Brennan Phillips went 1-for-5. Dillon Castellano went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run.

(Saturday April 5th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals, the Wolves in game two of their double header. Another late home run help paved the way to another big win. Cael Kolacia a righty junior started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Drayton Lou a righty reshman threw three innings in relief, to seal it, he gave up two hits no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 1-3 with a huge three run home run in the bottom of the sixth and he had one walk. Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Tae Kim had four walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jon Pribula went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Reid Tigges had a walk and was credited for a RBI. Liam Moreno went 1-for-4 with a double and Grayson Fuchs was credited for a RBI. Blaine Guthrie went 2-for-2, Wilmis Castro and Hayden Konkol both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Hunter Brown, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kaleb Hubble a lefty junior threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Palmer Boyd a righty freshman threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Wolves offense was led by Jordan Hall, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Brennan Phillips went 1-for-4 with a home for a RBI and AJ Mendez went 1-for-3. Mateo Tahsini went 2-for-3, Dillon Castellano went 1-for-3 with a walk and Xander Paar went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 11 NORTHERN STATE UNIV. WOLVES 4

(Sunday April 6th)

The Huskies defeated the NSIC rivals the Wolves, backed by a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles. Two huge innings for them, as they put up six runs in the fifth and four in the sixth innings. They out hit the Wolves nine to six, the Huskies starting pitcher was Brady Nelson a righty junior threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Hess a righty sophomore closed it out with 1 1/3 innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, from Albany HS, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Jon Pribula went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base and Will Zuck went 1-for-1. Wilmis Castro went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs and Hayden Konkel had a walk and he scored a run. Liam Moreno went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-1 with three walks and he scored two runs.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Braxton Kulser a lefty freshman, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nik Bantle a righty junior threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kolby Culbertson a lefty freshman gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Jake Helleloid a righty junior threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Jack Weidner and AJ Mendez both went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Dillon Castellanos went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Benavides had a walk. Dylan Soulek went 1-for-2, he scored two runs and Nick Friedges had a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 13 NORTHERN STATE UNIV. WOLVES 2

(Sunday April 6th )

The Huskies swept the four game series with the NSIC rivals the Wolves. They out hit them twelve to three, as they collected a pair of home runs and five doubles. Their starting pitcher was Chris Lessman righty junior from NLS HS, he threw two innings, gave up one hit, two runs and no walks. Brody Richards a righty senior threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. AJ Price a righty junior threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout and Kahler Key a lefty freshmen threw one innings, he retired three batters. Cole Bakkum a righty junior threw one innings, he gave up a walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Ethan Navratil went 2-for3- with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and Jon Pribula went 1-for-4 with a walk. Eric Bello went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-1, with three walks and he scored a run. Hayden Konkel went 1-for-1 with a home run, a walk and he scored two runs. Tae Kim went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored four runs. Willmis Castro went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Jake Helleloid a righty junior, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and two walks. Blake Ask a right senior threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Carter Ohleen gave up two runs and three walks, and Owen Douglas a righty sophomore threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Nick Friedges, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, Nick Ochoa went 1-for-3, Kyle Konechne had a walk and Jack Weidner scored a run.

Wednesday April 9th

