SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES BASEBALL UPDATE

SCSU HUSKIES 17 SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 5

(Friday March 21st./7 Innings)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rival the Cougars, they out hit them 13-9 and they had four doubles and a home run. They had three huge innings, they put up five runs in the 3rd, five in the 4th and six runs in the 5th. The Huskies starting pitcher was Bryce Brassfield righty junior threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Doolittle a righty junior threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Bakkum a righty junior threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navtratil, Albany HS, went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Wilmis Castro went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Grayson Fuchs from Paynesville HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brayden Jacobson had a walk a stolen base and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Eric Bello went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hayden Konkol had two RBIs, three walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Cougars was Jake Ammann, a righty junior threw four innings, he gave up eights, ten runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jace Coleman a righty junior threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and three walks. Kaleb Klinkhammer a righty freshman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Johnny Checkeris a righty freshman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cougars offense was led by by Isaac Bonner, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Mitch Ilitt went 3-for-4, with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Yeager went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Williams Edwards scored a run. Nolan Dressel went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and Ryan Gouldin was credited for a RBI. Dominic Vogel and Ben Sepe both went 1-for-4.

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS3SCSU HUSKIES 1

(Saturday March 22nd)

The Cougars defeated the Huskies, they put up a couple early runs and played solid defense for the win. Brady Bauer lefty Sophomore threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Imnell a righty senior threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits,one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Garrett Oswald a lefty senior issued one walk and Eli Laron a righty freshman threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cougars offense was led by Jaxon Haase, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Isaac Bonner went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. William Edwards went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Noah Christenson went 1-for-3. Dominic Vogel went 2-for-2, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Iliff went 1-for-2 with a walk, Myles Ries went 1-for-3 and Frank Vogel had a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Cael Kolacia a righty junior threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. AJ Price a lefty freshman threw 2 1/3 innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Grayson Fuchs from Paynesville HS, had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by pitch. Ethan Navtratil from Albany HS, went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Liam Moreno went 1-for-3 with a walk and Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 with a walk. Hayden Konkol went 1-for-4, Wilmis Castro had a walk and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 1-for-2 and Wyatt Tweet and Brayden Jacobson both had a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES10SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 5

(Saturday March 22nd)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals, they out hit them 12-7, with a pair of big innings, they put up six runs in the sixth and three in the seventh innings. The Huskies starting pitcher was righty junior Brady Nelson, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty senior Frankie Volkers threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by a huge home run in the sixth inning, Brayden Jacobson 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Eric Bello went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tae Kim went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie had a walk and he scored a run. Wilmis Castro went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs. Wyatt Tweet and Hayden Konkol both went 2-for-5 and each scored a run and Liam Moreno went 1-for-5.

The Cougars starting pitcher was Logan Anderson righty junior threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Weadge a lefty sophomore threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led by Myles Reis, he went 1-for-2 with home run for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Mitch Iliff went 2-for-5 with double and he scored a run and Dominic Vogel went 1-for-4 with a RBI. William Edwards went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks and Jaxon Haase had a walk. Ryan Gouldin and Nathan Christenson both had a RBI and Isaac Bonner went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Drossel went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 11 SCSU HUSKIES 5

(Sunday March 23rd)

The Cougars defeated NSIC rivals the Huskies, they both collected thirteen hit apiece, but a couple mis-plays led to four big runs in the fourth for the Cougars. Jake Pruchniak a right sophomore started on the mound, he threw five innings, gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Eli Larson a righty freshmen threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led Mitch Iliff, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and three doubles for a RBI and he scored three runs. Ryan Gouldin went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Bonner went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Haase went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and two walks. Nolan Christenson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Frank Vogel had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dominic Vogel went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, William Edwards went 1-for-2. Casey Sehr went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Drayson Lou, a righty freshmen, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs an he recorded four strikeouts. Kahler Key a righty junior threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Hess a righty sophomore threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Hayden Konkol, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Evaratil went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-1 for a RBI and two walks and Eric Bello went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Tae Kim went 1-for-2 with a double. Wilmis Castro went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Liam Moreno went 2-for-5

SCSU HUSKIES

FRIDAY MARCH 28th

Minnesota State Mavericks 2:30

@ Joe Faber Field

SATURDAY MARCH 29th

1:30/3:30

SUNDAY 12:00