SCSU Baseball Update

MINNEOTA STATE U. MAVERICKS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 1

(Thursday March 27th)

The Mavericks took advantage of the eleven walks issued by the Huskies pitcher staff. They put up one run in the third and four in the sixth. The starting pitcher for the Mavericks was Nathan Cullen a lefty senior from Andover HS. He threw a complete game, gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Mavericks offense led by Logan Miller, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Brandon Vicko had a RBI. Aidan Bryne went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double and he scored two runs. Jake Berkland went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Stroh had a walk. Lincoln Berry went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Louis Magers had a RBI..

The Huskies offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Wilmis Castro went 2-for-3 and Ethan Navratil had a walk. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 and Ethan Krueger had a walk.

MINNEOTA STATE U. MAVERICKS 6 SCSU HUSKIES 4

(11 Innings)

The Huskies out hit the Mavericks, yet they dropped the game in the eleventh inning. Hunter Day a righty senior threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ean Dipasquald a righty, freshman threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.Jacob Gajik a lefty senior gave up two hits and one walk.

The Mavericks were led on offense by Logan Miller, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Matt Fleicshhaker went 1-for-2 with a home run for one RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Ike Mezzena went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Jake Borland went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Zach Stroh had a pair of walks and he scored a run. Louis Magers went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Nick Baker was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Aidan Bryne went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty junior Bryce Brassfield, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recored four strikeouts. AJ Price, a lefty freshman threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. Frankie Volker, a righty senior from Maple Grove HS threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recored three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Hayden Konkol went 1-for-6 with a home run for a RBI and Ethan Navtratil went 1-for-5. Blaine Guthrie went 2-for-6 with two doubles and a RBI. Wyatt Tweet went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored a run, Tae Kim went 3-for-3 with a walk and Wilmis Castro went 1-for-5. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

