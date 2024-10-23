Huskies Black and Red World Series Results

HUSKIES BLACK AND RED WORLD SERIES

GAME FOUR (Monday /Oct. 22nd/Faber Field)

BLACK 17 RED 11

The Black defeated the Red, they out hit home eighteen to nine. They put up seven runs in the second and five in the sixth innings. Dan Clusiau from Bemidiji started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four walks, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Doolittle from Littleton, Colorado threw two innings, he gave up two runs, three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Joaquin Majano from Blaine HS threw one innings, he gave up four runs, three hits and one walk.

The Black offense was led by Liam Moreno from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for one RBI, he scored a pair of runs, he had stolen base and he earned a walk. Ethan Navtahl from Albany HS went 3-for-5 with a home run for three big RBIs and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Wilmis Castro from Sauk Juan, Puerto Rico went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs, he scored three runs and he was hit by a pitch. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, he scored a pair of runs, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Luster from STMA HS went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jonathan Pribula from Plymouth, Mn went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base.

The Red starting pitcher was Will Hess from Hartland, Wisconsin threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and seven runs. Frankie Volkers from Maple Grove, Mn three two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Larson from Jordan, MN threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Kyle Rutherford from Itasca, MN threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Red offense wsa led by Wyatt Tweet from Russell, Manitoba, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Reid Tigges from Spencer, Iowa went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Hayden Konkol went 2-for-3 with a double, sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tae Kim from Seoul, Korea went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Austin Baumhover from Van Meter, Iowa went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four RBIs and Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS earned a walk and he scored a run.

NEXT GAME: FRIDAY OCTOBER 25th 3:00 (Faber Field)