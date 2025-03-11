St. Cloud State Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES BASEBALL UPDATE

SCSU HUSKIES 16 TRUMAN STATE BULLDOGS 6

The Huskies out hit the Bulldogs 15-8, including a pair of doubles. Camden Lyke a righty freshman from Lakeville HS started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Thayton Lou threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Kahl threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, from Albany HS, he went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, two walks and he scored four runs. Hayden Konkol went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Will Castro went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Grayson Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored three runs and Eric Bello was credited for two RBIs.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Cole Eggerding a lefty junior threw one inning. Warner Lehhane a righty freshman threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Frailey a righty junior threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run and Charlie Berry threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. Bryce Balistreri a righty freshman threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits , three runs and he had one strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Luke Roussel, he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Rylee Tieman went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, stolen base and he scored three runs. Reed Drabant went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and a stolen base and Rawlings Brant had a walk and a stolen base. Dakota Joggerst went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Alex Witenhauer had a walk, Oliver Deganhardt had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run and T. Kroon went 1-for-1.

NEXT GAMES:

SCSU HUSKIES vs. SOUTHWEST STATE

Saturday March 15th 5:00/7:00

@ US BANK STADIUM