ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY BASEBALL RED and BLACK WORLD SERIES

(Next Games Friday (3:00) and Saturday (12:00) Faber Field

(Saturday OCT. 4th)

BLACK 9 RED 7

The Black defeated the Red, they out hit them thirteen to ten, including a home home run and two doubles. The Series is 3-2 (Red), their offense was led by Willmis Castro, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Cahoon went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ethan Krueger went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Dylan Debilzen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Isaac Lizarraga went 1-for-3, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Luster went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Austin Baumhover had a walk and had a stolen base.

Bryce Brassfield threw five innings, Brayden Steinbecker threw two innings, Trey Emmerich threw 2/3 of an inning and Joaquin Majano threw one inning.

The Red offense was led by Seth Tierney, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Eric Bello went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Josh McGuin went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Johan Ferreira went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Hayden Frank went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Liam Moreno went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Cael Kolacia went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jonathon Pribula went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hayden Konkol went 1-for-3.

AJ Price threw three innings and Grant Marshall threw two innings. Brayden Simones threw two innings, Liam Moreno one inning and Connor Doolittle threw one inning.