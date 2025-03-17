SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES BASEBALL UPDATE

SCSU HUSKIES 9 SOUTHWEST MUSTANGS 2

The Huskies defeated NSIC rivals the Mustangs, they out hit them nine to four. They had a pair of big innings, they put one run in the first, three in the second and three runs in the sixth. They did collect five doubles and a big home run to help lead the way. Their starting pitcher was Bryce Brassfield a righty junior threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil a senior from Albany HS, went 1-for-2 with a home run for three huge RBIs and he had a walk. Liam Moreno went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Hayden Konkol went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Tae Kim had a walk and a stolen base. Willis Castro went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Blaine Guthrie had three walks and he scored two runs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Krueger went 1-for-1 with a double and Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Ryan Chmielewski a lefty senior from Foley HS. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Vinny Mauro gave up one run and two walks and Bennett Knapper from YME HS threw 2/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Tyler Froland, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Cory Banam went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Levin Lampert from Upsala HS went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, Caleb Gardow and Carter Lang both had one walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 SOUTHWEST MUSTANGS 3

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Mustangs, they out hit them ten to seven as they played solid defense and they got a couple of good pitching performances. Brady Nelson started on the mound for the Huskies, a righty junior threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. AJ Price a lefty freshmen issued one walk and Frankie Volkers a righty senior from Maple Grove HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navtratil went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for RBI and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Wilmis Castro had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hayden Konkol went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run and Tae Kim had a walk. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Ethan Krueger earned a walk. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-5 and Austin Baumhover went 1-for-1.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Jameson Quinn freshman righty threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Cullen Huppert a lefty freshman threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Bennett Knapper from YME and Ridgewater threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit. Austin Dent threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Cody Wichmar a righty sophomore threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Mustangs offense was led by Tyler Froland, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Cory Bantam went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS and a Cyclone transfer went 1-for-4 with a double and Owen Latendesse went 1-for-4. Henry Hammerich went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill from Sartell HS went 1-for-1. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 1-for-5, Chuck Hackett from Foley HS earned a walk and Jared Cortez from KMS HS was hit by a pitch.

SOUTHWEST MUSTANGS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 0

(Sunday March 16th)

The Mustangs out hit the Huskies eight to three, as they put up single runs in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th innings. Lefty Carter Petron from Royalton HS started on the mound, he earned the win with six innings of work. He gave three hits, one walk and he record eight strikeouts. Cameron Jensen, a righty, senior close it out with one inning of relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Mustangs offense was by Tyler Froland, he went 2-for-4 with home run and Henry Hammrich was credited for a RBI. Levi Lampert a junior from Upsala HS went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Petron from Royalton HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jared Cortez from KMS HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Owen Latendvess went 1-for-2 with a with double, a walk and he scored a run and Cory Bantam went 1-for-3 with a walk. Brock Woitall a junior from Monticello HS and SCTCC Cyclone transfer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Huskies Cael Kolacia a right, junior started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits and five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Hess a righty, sophomore from threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense included Wilmis Castro, Huskies right fielder went 1-for-3 with a double and Blaine Guthrie the Huskies DH earned a walk. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS, the Huskies first baseman went 1-for-3 and Eric Krueger, Huskies Center fielder went 1-for-1.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 SOUTHWEST MUSTANGS 4

(Sunday March 16th)

The Huskies out hit the Mustangs nine to four and they had a pair of big home runs. Two big runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings and solid defense. Drayson Lou a righty freshman started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. AJ Price a lefty freshman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Candem Lyke a righty freshman from Lakeville HS threw one inning, three walks. Jr. Kohler Key a righty junior threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Frankie Volkers righty senior threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by third baseman Liam Moreno, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. DH Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and first base man Ethan Navratil had a walk. Right fielder Wilmis Castro went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Catcher Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and shortstop Eric Bello went 1-for-4.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Shay Endres a righty junior from Alexandria HS. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. J. Cyrus threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Cullen Huppert a lefty freshman threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Mustangs offense was led by Owen Latendresse, he went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Henry Hammerich went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk and Tyler Froland had a walk. Levi Lampert went 1-for-1 with four walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cory Bantom had three walks and he was credited for a RBI. Brock Woitalla had a pair of walks, a RBI and he scored a pair of run. Nathan Wheeler had a walk and E. Gibbs had a stolen base.