SCSU Baseball Coach Pat Dolan [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State baseball coach Pat Dolan has been staying busy this summer by following his SCSU players who are playing in the Northwoods League or in Town Ball, while also hosting youth baseball camps.

The longtime coach joined WJON Monday to discuss his longer than normal offseason, the return of students to campus, what his youth camps have looked like this summer and the upcoming SCSU golf tournament.

