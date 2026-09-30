The Cathedral Crusader boys soccer team took down Minnewaska Area 7-0 on Tuesday night. Tate Lesnau and Jack Ziemann each scored a pair of goals for the Crusaders while James Vega, Breck Richter and Drew Lesnau also scored for CHS in the win.

The Crusaders are now 9-3-1 overall this season.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th:

ST JOHN'S PREP 4, MORRIS AREA 0

SARTELL 3, ALEXANDRIA 0

ROCORI 2, BRAINERD 1

TECH 6, APOLLO 1

FERGUS FALLS 4, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral fell 5-2 at Esko on Tuesday night. The match was tied 2-2 at halftime but Esko pulled away with three second half tallies.

Jordan Bovy and Amelia Newiger each scored for the Crusaders in the loss, which dropped the team to 6-6 on the season.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th:

ALEXANDRIA 6, SARTELL 2

ZIMMERMAN 4, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 2

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball earned a 3-1 win over Bemidji on Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 and 15-15.

OTHER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, 9/29:

ALEXANDRIA 3, TECH 0

MILACA 3, FOLEY 2

HOLDINGFORD 3, PILLAGER 0

HOWARD LAKE 3, KIMBALL 1

ALBANY 3, LITTLE FALLS 0

PRINCETON 3, BECKER 0

MELROSE 3, ROYALTON 2

SARTELL 3, APOLLO 0