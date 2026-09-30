Cathedral Boys Soccer Dominates Minnewaska Area With Dominant 7-0 Victory
The Cathedral Crusader boys soccer team took down Minnewaska Area 7-0 on Tuesday night. Tate Lesnau and Jack Ziemann each scored a pair of goals for the Crusaders while James Vega, Breck Richter and Drew Lesnau also scored for CHS in the win.
The Crusaders are now 9-3-1 overall this season.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th:
ST JOHN'S PREP 4, MORRIS AREA 0
SARTELL 3, ALEXANDRIA 0
ROCORI 2, BRAINERD 1
TECH 6, APOLLO 1
FERGUS FALLS 4, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Cathedral fell 5-2 at Esko on Tuesday night. The match was tied 2-2 at halftime but Esko pulled away with three second half tallies.
Jordan Bovy and Amelia Newiger each scored for the Crusaders in the loss, which dropped the team to 6-6 on the season.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th:
ALEXANDRIA 6, SARTELL 2
ZIMMERMAN 4, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 2
VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball earned a 3-1 win over Bemidji on Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 and 15-15.
OTHER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, 9/29:
ALEXANDRIA 3, TECH 0
MILACA 3, FOLEY 2
HOLDINGFORD 3, PILLAGER 0
HOWARD LAKE 3, KIMBALL 1
ALBANY 3, LITTLE FALLS 0
PRINCETON 3, BECKER 0
MELROSE 3, ROYALTON 2
SARTELL 3, APOLLO 0