Local Soccer And Volleyball Teams Deliver Strong Performances Thursday Evening
The Cathedral Crusaders mounted a last-minute comeback for a 3-2 girls soccer win over St. John's Prep on a soggy Thursday in Central Minnesota. The Crusaders trailed 2-1 with just ten minutes left in the match before rallying for the win.
Amelia Newiger scored a goal and added an assist for Cathedral. Ava Engdahl and Paige Kremer-Reisdorf each scored goals for CHS as well.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th:
ALBANY 2, LITTLE FALLS 1
SARTELL 5, FERGUS FALLS 0
BRAINERD 7, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0
BECKER 14, NORTH BRANCH 0
ALEXANDRIA 4, ST CLOUD 1
VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball topped Apollo 3-0 on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-5, 25-5, 25-11.
Lacey Brenny, Teagan Eggert, Josie Anderson, Peyton Welch and Jordan Dilley each had three or more kills for the Storm.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th:
MOORHEAD 3, SARTELL 1
MAPLE LAKE 3, KIMBALL 0
PEQUOT LAKES 3, CATHEDRAL 0
FOLEY 3, PIERZ 0
BECKER 3, CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 2
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3, HOLDINGFORD 0
PAYNESVILLE 3, ROYALTON 1
BOYS SOCCER
Cathedral boys soccer beat Little Falls 3-2 on Thursday. Liam Kohn scored twice for the Crusaders in the first half and assisted on James Vega's second half goal as well.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th:
NORTH BRANCH 1, BECKER 0
ST JOHN'S PREP 5, ALBANY 3
ROCORI 2, DETROIT LAKES 0
TECH 4, ALEXANDRIA 1
SARTELL 6, BEMIDJI 0