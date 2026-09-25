The Cathedral Crusaders mounted a last-minute comeback for a 3-2 girls soccer win over St. John's Prep on a soggy Thursday in Central Minnesota. The Crusaders trailed 2-1 with just ten minutes left in the match before rallying for the win.

Amelia Newiger scored a goal and added an assist for Cathedral. Ava Engdahl and Paige Kremer-Reisdorf each scored goals for CHS as well.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th:

ALBANY 2, LITTLE FALLS 1

SARTELL 5, FERGUS FALLS 0

BRAINERD 7, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

BECKER 14, NORTH BRANCH 0

ALEXANDRIA 4, ST CLOUD 1

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball topped Apollo 3-0 on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-5, 25-5, 25-11.

Lacey Brenny, Teagan Eggert, Josie Anderson, Peyton Welch and Jordan Dilley each had three or more kills for the Storm.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th:

MOORHEAD 3, SARTELL 1

MAPLE LAKE 3, KIMBALL 0

PEQUOT LAKES 3, CATHEDRAL 0

FOLEY 3, PIERZ 0

BECKER 3, CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 2

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3, HOLDINGFORD 0

PAYNESVILLE 3, ROYALTON 1

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral boys soccer beat Little Falls 3-2 on Thursday. Liam Kohn scored twice for the Crusaders in the first half and assisted on James Vega's second half goal as well.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th:

NORTH BRANCH 1, BECKER 0

ST JOHN'S PREP 5, ALBANY 3

ROCORI 2, DETROIT LAKES 0

TECH 4, ALEXANDRIA 1

SARTELL 6, BEMIDJI 0