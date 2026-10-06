Crush, ROCORI Girls Tennis Win Playoff Matches

The Section 8AAA and 8AA girls tennis playoff began Monday in Central Minnesota. The St. Cloud Crush won their first round match 6-1 over Bemidji. ROCORI defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 5-2. Sauk Rapids-Rice lost 7-0 to Becker.

Section 8AAA:

Buffalo 6 Moorhead 1

Alexandria 6 Buffalo 1

Monticello 4 Brainerd 3

St. Cloud 6 Bemidji 1

Elk River 7 STMA 0

Semi Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 pm:

Monticello at Alexandria

St. Cloud Crush at Elk River

Section 8AA:

Becker 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Fergus Falls 5 Little Falls 2

Detroit Lakes 5 Perham/NYM 2

ROCORI 5 Sartell 2

Semi Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 pm:

Fergus Falls at Becker

Detroit Lakes at ROCORI