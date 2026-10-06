Crush, ROCORI Girls Tennis Win Playoff Matches

Crush, ROCORI Girls Tennis Win Playoff Matches

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

The Section 8AAA and 8AA girls tennis playoff began Monday in Central Minnesota.  The St. Cloud Crush won their first round match 6-1 over Bemidji.  ROCORI defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 5-2.  Sauk Rapids-Rice lost 7-0 to Becker.

Section 8AAA:
Buffalo 6 Moorhead 1
Alexandria 6  Buffalo 1
Monticello 4  Brainerd 3
St. Cloud 6  Bemidji 1
Elk River 7  STMA  0

Semi Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 pm:
Monticello at Alexandria
St. Cloud Crush at Elk River

Section 8AA:
Becker 7  Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Fergus Falls 5  Little Falls 2
Detroit Lakes 5  Perham/NYM 2
ROCORI  5  Sartell  2

Semi Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 pm:
Fergus Falls at Becker
Detroit Lakes at ROCORI

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Filed Under: Girls Tennis, Section playoffs
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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