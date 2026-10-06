Crush, ROCORI Girls Tennis Win Playoff Matches
The Section 8AAA and 8AA girls tennis playoff began Monday in Central Minnesota. The St. Cloud Crush won their first round match 6-1 over Bemidji. ROCORI defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 5-2. Sauk Rapids-Rice lost 7-0 to Becker.
Section 8AAA:
Buffalo 6 Moorhead 1
Alexandria 6 Buffalo 1
Monticello 4 Brainerd 3
St. Cloud 6 Bemidji 1
Elk River 7 STMA 0
Semi Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 pm:
Monticello at Alexandria
St. Cloud Crush at Elk River
Section 8AA:
Becker 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Fergus Falls 5 Little Falls 2
Detroit Lakes 5 Perham/NYM 2
ROCORI 5 Sartell 2
Semi Finals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 pm:
Fergus Falls at Becker
Detroit Lakes at ROCORI
Sartell Gallery
See pictures of Sartell new and old.